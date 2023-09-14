Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being initially revealed in the February Direct, Nintendo has today given us a closer look at Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for the Switch, confirming that it will be creeping our way in summer 2024.

This is the same 3DS game that we all fell in love with back in 2013 (gosh, was that really 10 years ago?) but with some added bells and whistles for the Switch version. It's apparent that Luigi has had something of a facelift for this HD remaster with its improved visuals and up to four ghost hunters can team up in the game's multiplayer mode.

Be a brave bro and face off against King Boo with your handy Poltergust and adorable dog companion in tow — aww, we've missed that little guy.

We still have a while to wait before this one haunts our way next year. Now, where did we put that 3DS...

Are you excited to revisit Luigi's Mansion 2 in 2024? Let us know in the comments.