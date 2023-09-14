After being initially revealed in the February Direct, Nintendo has today given us a closer look at Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for the Switch, confirming that it will be creeping our way in summer 2024.
This is the same 3DS game that we all fell in love with back in 2013 (gosh, was that really 10 years ago?) but with some added bells and whistles for the Switch version. It's apparent that Luigi has had something of a facelift for this HD remaster with its improved visuals and up to four ghost hunters can team up in the game's multiplayer mode.
Be a brave bro and face off against King Boo with your handy Poltergust and adorable dog companion in tow — aww, we've missed that little guy.
We still have a while to wait before this one haunts our way next year. Now, where did we put that 3DS...
Are you excited to revisit Luigi's Mansion 2 in 2024? Let us know in the comments.
Ok so they call it Luigi's Mansion 2 now instead of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon.
I hope they could port the original one to Switch too.
Something changed very obviously.
It mentioned as Luigi Mansion 2, Not Luigi Mansion Dark Moon.
Add one more from GameCube version then we will have Luigi Mansion Trilogy on Switch.
I'm so glad they've moved from remaking Wii U games to remaking games from other systems!
While I won’t be getting this since I have the original I still recommend people who haven’t played this to give it a try. Just know that it will be mission structured and not free roam.
Yeesh... Even as a simple remaster/upscaled re-release this looks pretty bad.
Really hope the original makes its way to the Switch eventually.
As for Dark Moon.... Ehhhhh. Never could at all get into it, its pacing is just a nightmare. 3's like an immediate and obvious improvement on it in every way and 3 isn't even that good.
I'm pretty certain the original had 4 player multiplayer stuff too.
That’s a very long wait for a seemingly safe remaster. I hope they get it to look as good as the third game within that time.
With multiplayer (just like the original release!)
I've only ever played 1 & 3 (I wasn't a big DS/3DS guy I'm afraid) so I'm very glad for the chance to play this. While I heard it was more level based than the first, which made me less interested back when it came out, the footage makes it look fun. I like that there seems to be a decent variety in the different "mansion"s.
love the series, but they need to stop trying to make Luigi's Mansion multiplayer a thing.
Uh are they adding restore points to the remaster? There are no restore points in the 3DS version and I quit playing because of that.
I wasn't a fan of this one so to me this is the weakest of the three. Didn't enjoy the multiplayer much either.
I might give it another go though as it's the type of game I don't enjoy as much in handheld so if I'm to try it again, then I'd play it docked. Didn't mind playing LM3 in handheld but that too I prefer docked.
Really hope we see LM1 as imo it's the best and i miss that spooky atmosphere. Feels like it may not happen since Next level Games didn't make it and want to stick to their games with the humour instead of that spooky atmosphere
@anoyonmus
It would make sense if the original was ported first in fact. And Dark Moon a little later. There are many younger people who haven't played the first two games.
My 3DS original works just fine, so I'll be skipping this. That said, I encourage any who haven't played this and are interested to try it! I liked the mission structure in the original, as well as the different mansions. The only problem was the missions could get quite long sometimes. Wasn't exactly ideal for shorter sessions as a result.
Luigi's Mansion 3 is still my favorite. IMO the series has improved with each entry.
@Anti-Matter, @anoyonmus Some territories outside of North America had this game localized as Luigi's Mansion 2 to begin with, so I'm sure it's for consistency.
I really liked this one back when it came out, so it’s nice to see it return. It’d be great to get the original Luigi’s Mansion too!
I'd much rather have the first game, Dark Moon whilst fun is easily the weakest of the 3, with pretty poor ghost designs compared with the original and now 3 as well
Oddly unambiguous considering how far they announced this in advance. Even just updating the lighting to be half as good as 3 would have been enough.
This is great not only for those who missed it back in the day, but also for those who want to play the multiplayer (again) as doing so nowadays on the original is a nightmare if I recall correctly!
They really are trying to get whole collections of the more obscure Nintendo franchises on Switch. The franchises that started on Gamecube and never really saw the fame they deserved.
Metroid Prime (yes, 2 and 3 are coming), Pikmin, Luigi’s Mansion, …
@anoyonmus Hopefully it's the GameCube one and not the 3DS one.
