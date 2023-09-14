Cing's classic point-and-click adventure series Another Code is getting remade on Nintendo Switch in the form of Another Code: Recollection, which launches on Switch on 19th January 2024.
This remake contains both Another Code: Two Memories (known as Trace Memory in North America), which launched on the DS in 2005, and the 2009 Wii sequel Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories.
Ashely Robbins, the main character of both games, is on a journey to find out what happened to her parents, who are presumed dead after going missing years ago. That's all we'll say about the story of the first game, however — both games have intriguing narratives which you uncover through mystery-based point-and-click gameplay.
Wasn't the studio that made those games...dead?
it's nice to see Nintendo looting those corpses, Chibi-robo next, please.
I just I don't I can't why now, aaaaah.
I guess it's time to get a Switch.
Why did they redesign the outfits tho, it looks wack.
I had both of these and remember enjoying them but can't remember a single thing about them. DS and Wii had plenty of curious little titles.
Well this is happy news!
Loved them, cannot believe they bothered remastering them. The list of titles from that era without ports is getting smaller every day.
Biggest highlight of the presentation for me, day one buy!^^
Super stoked for this one. Day 1! Always forgot to import the wii game anyway.
For me, this was the best announcement of the day. I'm not sure who's developing it but I'm just happy because I never thought this would happen after Cing's closure. They look great so far and I'm glad both games are included with voice acting too!
I just hope there's a physical version so I can display it with the original Another Code games and that they add closure for a certain character's storyline in the 2nd game.
@fenlix That studio needs to come back
Hotel Dusk room 215 is a masterpiece and they need to make a sequel
@LXP8 Having the originals, I hope they make the remakes worth the wait. I don't need the same playstyle, but I hope they revive Cing somehow.
This is my favorite announcement from the Direct, and now I'll finally be able to finish the Wii sequel after all this time.
I'm genuinely stunned that this exists. I've wanted to play Trace Memory for years and was fully prepared to fork out the cash necessary to play the originals and now they've only gone and gotten a remake! Instant buy for me here, I'm still in disbelief that this is real.
Don't know the originals, but these look worth checking out.
Never heard of the originals but Im excited these look great
I'm glad they are including the Wii sequel in there, even though PAL region got both games we in NA never saw Another Code R and had to resort to the Homebrew app to get that one working over here.
I've still got the originals (but yet to play them). I wonder if there's anything new here to make it worth a second purchase?
Missed the originals back in the day so looking forward to finally playing them thanks to this!
I LOVED Trace Memory on the DS and unfortunately we never got Another Code R here. I am ALL OVER this release!
Cing is coming back??
Whoever is managing this, can we get a Hotel Dusk and Last Window remake next?!
Man, I'm excited about this. I loved Trace Memory (though I don't remember a thing about it), and I always wanted to play the Wii game, but it never came to NA. This is awesome. Probably my favorite announcement of the Direct.
@solitonmedic man, yeah. That's what I'm hoping for too.
Highlight of the Direct right there.
I own all the originals, including Last Window (which I can play since it's region free) and Another Code R (which I can't play, since the Wii isn't).
How did they get them from Cing?
@RainbowGazelle The new features I noticed were voice acting, reworked environments, new puzzles and likely reworked puzzles too since they relied so heavily on DS/Wii control gimmicks, clothing redesigns and camera perspective/control changes. I hope they wrap up a storyline that was left dangling in Another Code R, so there may be extra story too.
@LXP8 - There were quite a few of those DS centric puzzles. I recall one of them involving the player closing their system like a book to reveal a secret...
@LXP8 Cool! Thanks for your observations!
One of my favorite early DS game! Hopefully we also get a Hotel Dusk collection eventually.
@FirstEmperor - And maybe Time Hollow?
Yes, best news from the Direct.
This was a nice surprise. I've beaten the first game but only played the first hour or two of the second game so I can see myself potentially buying this. Great visual upgrade. I hope they re-release Hotel Dusk games in some form too.
@NorthwestEagle While Cing developed Another Code, I believe the IP itself is actually owned by Nintendo. At least that's the image I've gotten over the years. The series has had some representation in Smash as trophies/spirits.
Eager for it and very much hoping that this leads to Hotel Dusk and Last Window remakes as well.
I've never played these games, but I liked Hotel Dusk. I'm interested, and it would be great if Hotel Dusk and Last Window got remade too.
Man, the artwork looks beautiful.
I like the new look, it's nice to see a remaster of this hidden Nintendo gem.
Endless Ocean is next, hopefully.
