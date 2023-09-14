Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Cing's classic point-and-click adventure series Another Code is getting remade on Nintendo Switch in the form of Another Code: Recollection, which launches on Switch on 19th January 2024.

This remake contains both Another Code: Two Memories (known as Trace Memory in North America), which launched on the DS in 2005, and the 2009 Wii sequel Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories.

Ashely Robbins, the main character of both games, is on a journey to find out what happened to her parents, who are presumed dead after going missing years ago. That's all we'll say about the story of the first game, however — both games have intriguing narratives which you uncover through mystery-based point-and-click gameplay.

