Nintendo has confirmed Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition for the Switch following a rating from the ESRB.

Launching on 18th July 2024, the game will include over 150 challenges across 13 NES titles, drawing inspiration from the original Championship tournament back in 1990. You'll be tasked with completing challenges in the fastest time possible, such as rushing to grab the first Super Mushroom in Super Mario Bros., or racing up platforms to reach a door in Metroid.

You can use your NSO NES controllers if you've got them, and local multiplayer is supported, while you can also compete in weekly global online leaderboards — just as if you were competing in a proper tournament. Sort of... Heck, the trailer ends with a beautiful little cameo from original 1990 World Champion Jeff Hansen, so that's something!

Here are the games featured:

A physical 'Deluxe Edition' has also been confirmed and will be exclusive to the Nintendo Store; you can register your interest now via the official UK website or pre-orders are open now in the US. This will contain a physical copy of the game, a replica gold NES cartridge, 13 art cards, and 5 stylish NES-themed pins. It'll set you back 60 bucks, mind.

Play it like it's 1990 - Test your speed-running skills in over 150 challenges in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on Nintendo Switch. Each challenge relives a memorable moment from one of 13 NES games, including classics like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Metroid.

See how quickly you can blaze through the first level of Super Mario Bros. or how fast you can gobble up an enemy in Kirby’s Adventure. Hone your skills and see if you have what it takes to be a champion!



Take on the world online - Jump into World Championship Mode and see how your best times match up against those of other players of varying skill levels. No need to master entire games – anyone can become a Nintendo World Champion if they can conquer these “byte-size” challenges! Record your best time in the five weekly challenges and see if you can emerge as the fastest player of the week.



Challenge your friends on the couch - Gather up to eight players in the local multiplayer Party Mode to take on challenges individually or in themed packs. An automatic rewind feature helps undo any mistakes, meaning even new players can become a champion. Of course, for the full authentic experience, you can play with Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers for Nintendo Switch as well.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is now available for pre-order via the Switch eShop for £24.99 / $29.99.

Want to know more about the legendary Jeff Hansen? We've got you covered there, too — in text and video form!