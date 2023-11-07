Updated with sales figures from Nintendo's Q2 FY24 financial report - enjoy!

At the time of writing, the Switch has the highest number of software sales of any Nintendo console, ever, with over one billion games sold on the platform since March 2017. What's more, its lead is so commanding that it will likely hold this pole position for a good few years to come (unless there is a sudden surge in sales for DS games around the corner that nobody saw coming).

Of all of the games available on the Switch, a select few have been able to make it into the elite club of surpassing one million units sold. This is a feat that has only been achieved by 67 first-party games as of September 2023, with titles ranging across the breadth of the Switch's lifespan, and recent additions including Fire Emblem Engage, Metroid Prime Remastered, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

With the release of the latest Nintendo financial report, we have collected together all of the Nintendo-published games (including ones that were only published by the Big N in certain regions — hi, Octopath Traveler!) to have reached the big 'one milly' — with many of them hitting multiple 'millys' [Stop saying 'milly' - Ed.] — and laid them out below in order of lifetime sales. We've also added our summary of each game to jog your memory if, you know, perhaps you need a reminder about what little-known curios like Mario Kart or Animal Crossing are about.

Many of the following games' total lifetime sales figures have come from the most recent financial report, though we have had to look to previous reports for some games that didn't sell as well in FY2023. It's worth bearing in mind that while we have used the most recent data available to us, some of the following totals may differ slightly today.

This ranking is guaranteed to change somewhat with the next financial report, so we will be keeping the standings updated whenever we get another look at the official sales data.

Until then, you can find all of the first-party Switch games to have sold at least one million copies below...