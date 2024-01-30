Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 and is now in its seventh year on store shelves. In that time, Nintendo has released both the Nintendo Switch Lite, a handheld-only variant, and the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, a premium version with a larger OLED screen and other minor enhancements to the base model.

However, whispers have circulated for many years now concerning a 'Switch Pro', a long-rumoured enhanced Switch console with increased technical abilities. A variety of sources — some more reliable than others — have suggested a range of potential features this upgraded Nintendo hardware might have, including 4K output, improved processing power offering improved frame rates for existing titles, and more.

However, this fabled Switch 'Pro' model has yet to materialise. In fact, rumours suggest that although it was once part of Nintendo's plans, strong sales of the standard model and supply constraints exacerbated by the pandemic caused the company to abandon the project and focus instead on the true successor to Nintendo Switch.

In this 'Switch 2' guide, we'll cover all industry rumours and everything we know about the next Nintendo console so far.

Nintendo Switch 2 - What We Know So Far

Rumours of a new Switch model began early in the system's life, beginning with whispers of a 'Switch Mini', a handheld-only console that launched as the Switch Lite. In January 2019, analysts began predicting the release of multiple Switch SKUs including both a Switch Lite and a Switch 'Pro'. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa dismissed rumours, saying that Nintendo wasn't considering a "successor" at the time — a technically correct comment as both Switch Lite and the then-unknown Switch OLED model are variations on the base console.

In 2019, Nintendo replaced the original Switch console with a 'silent' update of the hardware which used the same Nvidia Tegra X1 chip found in the Switch Lite. Since inventory of the OG model sold through on store shelves, the updated console has the only base model available to purchase. While the chip closed a security hole in the original model's CPU, it also afforded better power efficiency and improved battery life. This chip was used again in the Switch OLED model.

Various rumours surrounding a 'Switch Pro' did the rounds throughout 2020 and 2021, although many of these were related to Switch OLED, not a Switch SKU with offered performance improvements over the base model.

In September 2021, Bloomberg reported that multiple developers said they had been working on 4K Switch software using tools provided by Nintendo. Nintendo swiftly issued a statement denying the report. A patent was subsequently made public suggesting that Nintendo is working on upscaling technology, and 'Switch Pro' speculation reignited after references appeared following a massive Nvidia leak n March 2022. Whether this reference was to a cancelled Switch 'Pro' variant or the console's true successor is unknown.

In September 2022, an Nvidia employee confirmed the existence of the T239 system-on-a-chip, a long-rumoured frontrunner for the silicon Nintendo would use in a 'Switch 2'. In March 2023, chip rumours surfaced once again, with further mentions of the T239.

In December 2022, Digital Foundry claimed that Switch Pro was indeed a real thing at one point, but was cancelled by Nintendo in favour of sticking with the base Switch model and focusing R&D on a full Switch successor.

In May 2023, Sharp CEO Robert Wu confirmed that the company was working with an unnamed company to produce LCD screens for a new console. While it was speculated that this might relate to a 'Switch 2', it's also possibly related to Sony's Project Q streaming device for PS5.

In June 2023, while discussing the disappointing commercial performance of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the company intends to "update [the game] for the new machine that will come in the future," explicitly referencing Nintendo's Switch successor. While no details were supplied, the ability to port games over to the next platform suggests that Nintendo's follow-up won't be a radical departure from the current Switch, at least in terms of feature set.

In July 2023, it was claimed that development kits are now with multiple "key partner studios". The console will supposedly utilise an LCD screen in order to keep costs down, but will be playable in portable mode and will accept cartridges, much like the current Switch hardware.

Nintendo reportedly demoed 'Switch 2' hardware at Gamescom to select developers and games media, with sources indicating that the power of the new hardware was demonstrated the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo from 2021. A version of Breath of the Wild was reportedly also used to showcase the extra power of the device, although there is no indication Nintendo plans to release an updated version of that Switch launch title — it was used as a demonstration only. Sources suggested that the demoed equipment could be used in a handheld mode much like the current Switch.

Following the FTC Vs. Microsoft case in the US, it was reported that executives at Activision-Blizzard had met with Nintendo to discuss the 'Switch 2' in December 2022. While significant details of the resulting documents are redacted, Activision had implied that Nintendo's next console might well be comparable to the PS4 and Xbox One in terms of performance.

Nintendo Switch 2 - Will It Offer 4K Visuals?

Technically, the current Switch's dock is capable of delivering 4K 60fps visuals over HDMI 2.0, although the console in the dock doesn't output that signal.

It's conceivable that an updated system could use the same dock and output to a television at a higher resolution than the current Switch, although until Nintendo reveals the exact nature of its future hardware, it's impossible to say.

Given patents revealing that Nintendo has experimented with upscaling technology, an upscaled 4K solution might be more likely, as opposed to a native 4K presentation. According to a VGC report, the console demo's visuals were comparable to the current-gen offerings from both Sony and Microsoft, running with Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology with advanced ray tracing enabled.