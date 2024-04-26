According to a new report from Spanish outlet Vandal (thanks, VGC), the upcoming Switch successor - affectionately dubbed the 'Switch 2' - will ditch the rail system for the current Joy-Con controllers and replace it with a magnetic set up.

As such, whether the current Joy-Con controllers will actually work with the new system is unknown, as it's reported that the new console will be bigger than the current models, but it's also claimed that the Switch Pro Controller will work just fine.

Vandal claims to have received this information from numerous accessory manufacturers who have reportedly seen and touched the new console from Nintendo. While we'd still recommend taking this with a huge grain of salt, it should also be noted that the same site had correctly reported on features that would be included with the Switch OLED based on tips from accessory manufacturers, including a new kickstand and an ethernet port.

While it was assumed the Switch 2 would launch at some point in 2024, it's now looking increasingly likely that we'll see the console in 2025. This is reportedly due to Nintendo prioritising a strong launch line-up for the system along with ensuring adequate stock. Still, that doesn't rule out a reveal this year. Please, Nintendo.

If it's real, we're certainly excited to see how magnetic Joy-Cons would actually function with the main unit itself. They'd have to be powerful, of course, and we'll certainly miss that satisfying 'click' you get with the current Switch.