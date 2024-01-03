An analyst has predicted that Nintendo's next console will be an iterative evolution on the current Switch and will cost $400 at launch. Oh, and it's apparently also coming this year.

Speaking via a predictions round-up over on GamesIndustry.biz, Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of game industry consultancy firm Kantan Games, has also predicted that the console's games will increase in price to $70, bringing them in line with recent gradual changes made to PS5 and Xbox games.

Finally, he's quite adamant that, with Pokémon being associated with handheld gaming, the 'Switch 2' will at the very least maintain the portability of the current console.

Here's Toto's quote in full:

"The time is finally here for a Switch successor, even though I can say a "Pro" model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit. I believe the next hardware will drop next year (2024) for $400. There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70. "The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing."

Phew. That all sounds pretty good, doesn't it? Well, price increases aside, anyway. We're quite keen on the next console keeping the general concept of the Switch intact, as we're sure many of you fine folks are. It certainly makes sense for it to maintain its portability, especially given the sheer dominance of Pokémon as a franchise.

Of course, it's worth keeping in mind that this is merely a prediction; it's tough to accurately predict anything from Nintendo, and what the console will end up being could well be very different. What Dr. Serkan Toto states, however, does fall in line with previous rumours regarding the console's release window and overall concept.