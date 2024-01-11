We know everyone is desperate for news on Nintendo's next hardware, but an audio company that's creating the AI-enhanced successor to GameShark (yes, really) company claiming to be releasing a product alongside the Switch 2's launch was not on our bingo cards this morning.

As noted in a press release sent out earlier today, and spotted by DigitalTrends, audio electronics company Altec Lansing bolding claimed that it would be officially launching Ai Shark, which is purported to be an AI-based version of those old cheat cartridges we all had back in the day, alongside the Nintendo Switch 2's launch in September 2024. The product was announced at CES 2024.

Nintendo hasn't even announced a name for the Switch's successor — not even a code name — so the fact that Altec Lansing states both this name and the release date is more than a little surprising. Here's the section of the press release that got everyone talking:

"The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024."

Of course, this sent the internet into a furore. Did Altec Lansing just leak the Switch 2's release date? Is the Switch 2 the official name? Multiple outlets, including DigitalTrends and IGN, reached out to Nintendo and Altec for clarity. And industry reporters such as Imran Khan and Jason Schreier state that these are just guesses — with an Ai Shark spokesperson reaching out to Schreier to say just that.

FYI: An Ai Shark spokesperson tells me they're just guessing about the next Nintendo console's release date https://t.co/CqPE9oBSDr January 11, 2024

DigitalTrends' Giovanni Colantonio received two responses from the company behind Ai shark following the publication of the piece. The first response stated that "Nintendo has not set an official date, but that it will launch Fall 2024." Which.. while not an extremely bold prediction, still isn't anything official. Plus the spokesperson stood firm on the new console's name, release plan, or existence.

However, just 30 minutes later, Colantonio received a further response — supposedly from AI Shar founder Todd Hays — saying that Nintendo "has not officially clarified launch", this time walking back the Fall 2024 window. So... it really is just a guess, then.

As we mentioned above, it's understandable that people are desperate for Switch 2 news, but announcing your AI version of GameShark while dropping a Switch 2 "bombshell" probably isn't the way to do it.

A second update (attributed to AI Shark founder Todd Hays now) says that Nintendo "has not officially clarified launch" and walks back the Fall 2024 window. A very high possibility AI Shark is just guessing here or trying to grab press with a weird marketing stunt. — Giovanni Colantonio (@MarioPrime) January 11, 2024

As a guess, it's probably not a million miles away from the truth. We're all hoping 2024 is the year of a new Nintendo console, but no one knows, and everyone wants a slice of the pie. So why not throw out a believable window then?

Anyway, as Imran Khan says in his tweet, "There is like zero chance a non-licensed company has any official insight into Nintendo’s launch plans". So this is just a whole lot of nothing.

What makes this even more interesting is that this is the second AI-focused story to come out of CES 2024. A few days ago, an AI hologram of Mario was making the rounds online after horrifying guests at the showcase. And earlier today, Proto Inc. reached out to us to clarify that "The AI hologram animation briefly seen today is an unfinished proof of concept" and that Nintendo wasn't involved.