Another analyst has reportedly shared new information about the rumoured system dubbed 'Switch 2', claiming Nintendo's next device will come with an 8-inch LCD screen and will arrive at some point in 2024.

This information was shared in a new story by Bloomberg, with the source being Omdia analyst Hiroshi Hayase, an individual who conducts research based on company supply chains of "small and medium displays".

"The new device from the Kyoto-based games maker will be responsible for a doubling in shipments of so-called amusement displays in 2024, Hayase said in Tokyo on Friday."

Exclusive: Nintendo will launch next-gen game console with 8-inch LCD, lifting up demand for display panels by 14.6 million units, Omdiay says. https://t.co/7SnKeoZOtU January 26, 2024

Once again, there's no official confirmation and a Nintendo spokesperson had nothing to say about this latest report, so there are no guarantees necessarily, but this is a credible source according to Bloomberg. The current OLED model system comes equipped with a 7-inch screen and has a resolution of 1280 x 720.

This follows an analyst earlier this month, claiming a 'Switch 2' model would arrive this year and be priced at the $400 mark. Last year, there were also reports about Sharp supplying its LCD displays for a new console.

