The next Nintendo Direct has been announced: it's coming on Thursday 14th September 2023, keeping up the tradition of an annual September presentation for the platform holder.

The showcase is set to run for around 40 minutes, with Nintendo saying that it will mainly focus on "games releasing this winter".

Below, we have laid out everything that you need to know about the September 2023 Nintendo Direct including the start time, how to watch it, and what we are hoping to see featured.

Nintendo Direct September 2023 Start Time

The Nintendo Direct September 2023 is set to kick off on Thursday, September 14, 2023, with the event beginning at 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 7am PT / 10am ET / 12am AET (Friday).

Nintendo Direct September 2023 Where To Watch

You will be able to watch the Nintendo Direct September 2023 event on one of Nintendo's official YouTube channels (Nintendo of America, or its regional variants such as Nintendo UK or Nintendo Japan). You will also be able to catch the stream on Nintendo's Twitch channel.

If you want to watch along with us, we at Nintendo Life will be hosting the stream from 30 minutes before the start time to chat about our predictions and enjoy the show.

Nintendo Direct September 2023 Predictions - What To Expect

While we can't know exactly what the Direct presentation will bring, there is certainly some room for educated speculation.

Nintendo still has a number of big releases to its name for the rest of the year, don't forget, so it's likely that a fair few of these will be popping up. We heard a lot about Super Mario Bros. Wonder in its recent specialist Direct, so we wouldn't be surprised to see this big hitter slip into the background a little here.

Fortunately, that leaves room for all of Mario's pals! Both WarioWare: Move It! and Super Mario RPG are heading to the Switch in November, so we can see both of these getting some good time in the spotlight. Perhaps the remake of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon will make an appearance too, though this one is still planned for 2024 at this point alongside that mysterious unnamed Princess Peach game.

Mario aside, we'd love to hear an update on Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and maybe get a closer look at the Batman Arkham Trilogy. In fact, there are a host of announced third-party games that still carry a 'TBA 2023' release date, so firm launch dates for games such as Metal Slug Tactics, Demonschool, Fantasy Life i, and the rumoured Gotham Knights port are possible.

And we'd be lying if we didn't mention our hopes for some new additions to the NSO libraries — could we see a return for Pokémon Red and Blue?

Lastly, would it really be a Nintendo Direct if we didn't throw a passing mention to Metroid Prime 4, Silksong (surely it's time!?), and the long-rumoured Wind Waker / Twilight Princess remasters?

As for new hardware... we doubt it at this stage, but with rumours of recent demos to developers, it's not impossible.

Now that we know the showcase is right around the corner, what are you hoping to see? Let us know your predictions in the comments below and be sure to stock up on eShop credit so you can splash out on the big reveals.

