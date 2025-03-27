The March 2025 Nintendo Direct came as a surprise ahead of the Switch 2-specific presentation on 2nd April, but it delivered 30 minutes of game news for Switch 1, plus a couple of peripheral announcements.

Below is the full Nintendo Direct March 2025 video, plus every game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our coverage.

Nintendo Direct March 2025 - The Whole Presentation

First, the entire Switch presentation, if you want to catch up on the whole thing:

Every Game Announcement

So, in the order they appear in the Direct, we begin with a new teaser trailer for the new-old Dragon Quest...

A modernized version of classic JRPGs, DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake continues the ‘Erdrick Trilogy’ narrative of the iconic DRAGON QUEST series.

Uncover the truth hidden in reality and in dreams! Join Special Agent Kaname Date on the case to discover the whereabouts of internet idol Iris, who has been trapped in a mysterious escape game.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - 19th June 2025