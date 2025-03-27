The March 2025 Nintendo Direct came as a surprise ahead of the Switch 2-specific presentation on 2nd April, but it delivered 30 minutes of game news for Switch 1, plus a couple of peripheral announcements.
Below is the full Nintendo Direct March 2025 video, plus every game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our coverage.
Nintendo Direct March 2025 - The Whole Presentation
First, the entire Switch presentation, if you want to catch up on the whole thing:
Every Game Announcement
So, in the order they appear in the Direct, we begin with a new teaser trailer for the new-old Dragon Quest...
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 2025
A modernized version of classic JRPGs, DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake continues the ‘Erdrick Trilogy’ narrative of the iconic DRAGON QUEST series.
No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files - 25th July 2025
Uncover the truth hidden in reality and in dreams! Join Special Agent Kaname Date on the case to discover the whereabouts of internet idol Iris, who has been trapped in a mysterious escape game.
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - 19th June 2025
The beloved supernatural action RPG from ATLUS returns! Experience the story of Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, apprentice detective and Devil Summoner. Undertake the case of the century and uncover the secrets of the Soulless Army with the aid of your demons.
With revamped visuals, quality of life updates, new voiceover, and an overhauled battle system, an exciting and unexpected journey awaits both veterans and newcomers alike.