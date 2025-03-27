Nintendo Direct March 2025
The March 2025 Nintendo Direct came as a surprise ahead of the Switch 2-specific presentation on 2nd April, but it delivered 30 minutes of game news for Switch 1, plus a couple of peripheral announcements.

Below is the full Nintendo Direct March 2025 video, plus every game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our coverage.

YouTube Video
Watch on YouTube

Nintendo Direct March 2025 - The Whole Presentation

First, the entire Switch presentation, if you want to catch up on the whole thing:

Every Game Announcement

So, in the order they appear in the Direct, we begin with a new teaser trailer for the new-old Dragon Quest...

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 2025

A modernized version of classic JRPGs, DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake continues the ‘Erdrick Trilogy’ narrative of the iconic DRAGON QUEST series.

No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files - 25th July 2025

Uncover the truth hidden in reality and in dreams! Join Special Agent Kaname Date on the case to discover the whereabouts of internet idol Iris, who has been trapped in a mysterious escape game.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - 19th June 2025

The beloved supernatural action RPG from ATLUS returns! Experience the story of Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, apprentice detective and Devil Summoner. Undertake the case of the century and uncover the secrets of the Soulless Army with the aid of your demons.
With revamped visuals, quality of life updates, new voiceover, and an overhauled battle system, an exciting and unexpected journey awaits both veterans and newcomers alike.

Shadow Labyrinth - 18th July 2025

Phase shift between Swordsman No. 8, Mini PUCK, and GAIA to discover secrets and consume your foes in this genre-twisting take on PAC-MAN. On this mysterious world, it’s eat or be eaten, to survive you must consume darkness.

Patapon 1+2 Replay - 11th July 2025

Beat the drum! Make the fever! A small and delicate, yet mysteriously endearing creature, the Patapon, are guided on their adventures through the rhythm of four drums. There are various classes of Patapon, each with distinct roles and combat styles, so use their traits to form your squad and conquer multiple stages! Become the Mighty One of the Patapon and lead the grand march towards the Earthend!

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - 27th August 2025

The winds of change bring you to the breezy hills of Zephyr Town. Rebuild your farm from humble beginnings and breathe new life into the town's once-famous bazaar. Set up your stall to sell produce and goods, and meet charming townsfolk to befriend and romance as you help the community thrive.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 2025

Harness Samus Aran's new psychic abilities to survive the mysterious planet of Viewros and find a way home when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond comes to Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Disney Villains Cursed Cafe - Today (27th March 2025)

Explore rich visual novel gameplay and get to know an iconic cast of Disney Villains, reimagined with a modern twist!
Disney Villains have come to the counter of the Cursed Café, seeking to procure potions to fulfill their wickedly whims. As the newest potionista of this establishment, you'll mix and serve a variety of magical elixirs that have the power to change the outcome of each villain's story. Aid them with their wants and gather new ingredients to create entirely new concoctions.

Are you ready to stir up some mischief

Witchbrook - Winter 2025

Discover the magic around you and spark life into a charming seaside community when you become Mossport’s new resident witch. Master spells at Witchbrook College, craft goods to grow your witch business, participate in seasonal events, and customize your charming cottage and garden to suit your style. Make friends, find love, and discover a world filled with wonder on the road to graduation and beyond!

The Eternal Life of Goldman - Winter 2025

The Eternal Life of Goldman is a vibrant yet dark platformer adventure that weaves together legends, fairy tales, and myths. Explore a vast hand-drawn Archipelago, inspired by ancient fables and depicted in classic frame-by-frame animation, and defeat a mysterious Deity!

Gradius Origins - 7th August 2025

It's time to venture into deep space and face off against relentless alien forces in GRADIUS ORIGINS, a collection that brings together six legendary arcade classics and the all-new SALAMANDER III. Pilot your ship through dangerous enemy lines, upgrade your weapons, and master this intense, fast-paced adventure.

Rift of the NecroDancer - Today (27th March 2025)

The NecroDancer's back in an all-new rhythm game! Dragged into a strange new world, Cadence must engage in musical combat with monsters surging through the Rift!

Tamagotchi Plaza - 27th June 2025

The next entry in the beloved shop simulator "Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop" series invites you into a whimsical world of Wonder Shops with over 100 Tamagotchi to play with. As your shop's reputation grows, new Tamagotchi will visit including a new original character. Make your shop thrive and turn the town into a bustling place!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Late 2025

Welcome to Lumiose City, where skilled Trainers participate in the Z-A Royale, a tournament where you’ll rank up via unique new Pokémon battles that happen in real time and can feature Mega Evolutions!

Rhythm Heaven Groove - 2026

Get into the groove with the newest entry in the Rhythm Heaven series, Rhythm Heaven Groove! Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2026.

Virtual Game Cards - April 2025

The new Virtual Game Card feature lets you easily manage your digital Nintendo Switch games, including lending to your Nintendo Account Family Group members! This new system update will be released in late April.

High On Life - 6th May 2025

Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.
Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Squanch Games!

Star Overdrive - 10th April 2025

Race across an alien planet in a high-speed action-adventure. Glide on your Hoverboard, mastering gravity-defying tricks, battling powerful enemies, and solving puzzles. Use your unique powers to overcome challenges, unravel mysteries, and shape your destiny!

The Wandering Village - 17th July 2025

In a world where mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth, a small group of survivors seek shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Build your settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus in this city-building strategy game. Will you survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world, contaminated by poisonous fungi?

King of Meat - 2025

King of Meat is a 1–4 player hacking, slashing, co-op combat game with Dungeon Create Mode. It is centered around the most watched, and only, TV-show in the mystical world of Loregok. Players step into the roles of Contenders battling through devious Dungeons and compete to be crowned champions.

Lou’s Lagoon - Summer 2025

Traverse the vibrant Limbo Archipelago in search of your Uncle Lou, who mysteriously disappeared and left you his seaplane delivery service. Explore the islands, harvest resources, and hone your crafting skills to complete jobs and grow your business!

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 21st May 2025

Embark on a time-traveling adventure in the sequel to the popular 3DS game "FANTASY LIFE." Explore a vast open world, craft unique items, decorate your home and island or delve deep into dungeons. The possibilities are endless in this slow-life RPG!

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered - Today (27th March 2025)

Experience the intertwining destinies of Gustave, a royal heir caught in the turmoil of war, and Wil, an excavator confronting a hidden threat that could change the world. In SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, their journeys unfold through the History Choice system, an event-based structure letting you explore pivotal events from multiple perspectives.
Now fully remastered with stunning HD watercolor visuals, newly added events, and refined gameplay, this beloved RPG classic returns to captivate a new generation. Discover the world of Sandail like never before.

Monument Valley 1, 2, 3 - 15th April / Summer

Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch on April 15. Monument Valley 3 is also coming to Nintendo Switch this summer! Embark on a journey of forgiveness through impossible environments and illusionary puzzles. Experience this meditative and calming puzzle game by manipulating monuments and creating evolving paths to explore new, surreal, and mysterious worlds.

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots - 2025

The beloved easy to start but difficult to master golf series, EVERYBODY'S GOLF returns with a unique variety of characters and courses! Let's par-TEE!

Marvel Cosmic Invasion - Winter 2025

A cosmic battle awaits! After Annihilus launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both Earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave.
From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the universe will be fought across the stars in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion!

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - 2026

For the first time in 10 years, a new game in the Tomodachi Life series is on the way! Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2026!

Nintendo Today! - Today (27th March 2025)

Nintendo Today! is a new smart device app that’ll deliver daily Nintendo information and content directly to you.

Some long-awaited games there (Rhythm Heaven!), but also a couple of 2026s. What did you think? Let us know in our poll article, and watch this space for the Switch 2 Direct soon.