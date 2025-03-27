Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

We have long thought that the PSP's delightful little rhythm series Patapon would make a good fit for Switch, and now we're getting just that! Patapon 1+2 Replay popped up at today's Nintendo Direct, bundling together the initial two entries and preparing to throw them our way on 11th June 2025.

If you ever played either of these back in the day, then you'll know the beat-based hook. In Patapon, you control an adorable little army of warriors, making them march, defend and attack by sending out drum demands. Once you know the combos, you'll be drumming away like nobody's business to ensure the army doesn't miss a beat.

All of the original charm looks present and correct in this remaster, with a silly little script, banging soundtrack and adorable character designs. The remaster also contains new difficulty settings and fresh visuals, to keep the original duo in check with the times.

Here's the official rundown from Sony Interactive Entertainment:

Beat the drum! Make the fever! A small and delicate, yet mysteriously endearing creature, the Patapon, are guided on their adventures through the rhythm of four drums. There are various classes of Patapon, each with distinct roles and combat styles, so use their traits to form your squad and conquer multiple stages! Become the Mighty One of the Patapon and lead the grand march towards the Earthend!

The original Patapon team revealed their spiritual successor, Ratatan, last year, which looks to contain all of the rhythm-based hallmarks of the PSP original. That one's also set to come to Switch at some point, so brace for even more drum delights down the line.