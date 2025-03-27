Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Developer ustwo games has today announced that the third entry in the Monument Valley puzzle adventure series will be stepping over to Switch at some point this summer. What's more, the first two entries will also be heading our way on 15th April.

For those who missed this one on the mobile scene back in the day, Monument Valley is a series of puzzle adventure games, where you guide a tiny princess through a series of impossible-looking environments, shifting your surroundings to forge a path ahead.

There's a touch of FEZ in the moveable setting and a hint of something like Sword & Sorcery or maybe even Neva in the visuals, but it was a pretty unique experience when it first launched on iOS back in 2014, picking up a handful of awards in the process. The second and third entries came to mobile in 2017 and 2024 respectively, expanding the central gameplay loop with Netflix on publishing duties.

You can find a rundown of the latest game in the series below, accompanied by some screenshots to help get an idea of the trilogy's vibe:

A Monumental Return: Experience Monument Valley 3 with cinematic widescreen, stunning art design and impossible landscapes, all fully playable with Keyboard and Mouse or gamepad.

Noor’s Biggest Adventure: Noor must seek out a new source of light before darkness overtakes her world. Guide her through sprawling cities, coastal harbours, and abstract, ethereal realms.

A World That Evolves: Every chapter introduces fresh mechanics and innovative puzzles, offering players new ways to interact with Noor’s surroundings.

Set Sail for Adventure: Take control of Noor’s boat, and sail freely in open-play environments across beautifully surreal waters, a Monument Valley first.

Living, Breathing Art: Inspired by global architecture, experimental art, and personal storytelling, Monument Valley 3 is a breathtaking visual experience.

A Continually Growing Experience: Console and PC players will enjoy the full story at launch, with major chapter updates to come in the future, bringing new puzzles, chapters and surprises for the first time in the series.

We still don't have a precise release date for the third entry on Switch just yet, but we're excited to see how the original duo hold up in widescreen when they make the jump next month. We remember the original game being a pretty chilled, bite-sized experience, so it could be a nice one to slot in before Switch 2 takes over our minds for good.

Will you be picking up Monument Valley on Switch? Adventure down to the comments and let us know.