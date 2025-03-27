Developer ustwo games has today announced that the third entry in the Monument Valley puzzle adventure series will be stepping over to Switch at some point this summer. What's more, the first two entries will also be heading our way on 15th April.
For those who missed this one on the mobile scene back in the day, Monument Valley is a series of puzzle adventure games, where you guide a tiny princess through a series of impossible-looking environments, shifting your surroundings to forge a path ahead.
There's a touch of FEZ in the moveable setting and a hint of something like Sword & Sorcery or maybe even Neva in the visuals, but it was a pretty unique experience when it first launched on iOS back in 2014, picking up a handful of awards in the process. The second and third entries came to mobile in 2017 and 2024 respectively, expanding the central gameplay loop with Netflix on publishing duties.
You can find a rundown of the latest game in the series below, accompanied by some screenshots to help get an idea of the trilogy's vibe:
A Monumental Return: Experience Monument Valley 3 with cinematic widescreen, stunning art design and impossible landscapes, all fully playable with Keyboard and Mouse or gamepad.
Noor’s Biggest Adventure: Noor must seek out a new source of light before darkness overtakes her world. Guide her through sprawling cities, coastal harbours, and abstract, ethereal realms.
A World That Evolves: Every chapter introduces fresh mechanics and innovative puzzles, offering players new ways to interact with Noor’s surroundings.
Set Sail for Adventure: Take control of Noor’s boat, and sail freely in open-play environments across beautifully surreal waters, a Monument Valley first.
Living, Breathing Art: Inspired by global architecture, experimental art, and personal storytelling, Monument Valley 3 is a breathtaking visual experience.
A Continually Growing Experience: Console and PC players will enjoy the full story at launch, with major chapter updates to come in the future, bringing new puzzles, chapters and surprises for the first time in the series.
We still don't have a precise release date for the third entry on Switch just yet, but we're excited to see how the original duo hold up in widescreen when they make the jump next month. We remember the original game being a pretty chilled, bite-sized experience, so it could be a nice one to slot in before Switch 2 takes over our minds for good.
Will you be picking up Monument Valley on Switch? Adventure down to the comments and let us know.
Comments 7
Don’t let the mobile origin deter you, these are gorgeous pieces of art.
@iNintendo Abso-bloody-lutely.
Quite appreciate that they're rereleasing the previous games on Switch before the new one comes out - definitely interested in giving these a try when I can!
It was one of the only things that interested me on the direct. I'll watch it on deku deals and see if there's every a crazy sale. My back log is frightening right now so not terribly interested in picking anything up soon.
One of the better surprises from this Direct. I look forward to adding it to my collection and maybe one day I will actually play it!
Give me a cartridge with all three on and yes I will get them.
I love these types of games
@Bunkerneath That would be my preference too, but the impression I got from the Direct was 1&2 are a bundle and 3 is separate and likely no physical version for either.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...