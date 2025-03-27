Hot off the back of last months Pokémon Presents, the Nintendo Direct has given us a closer look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A, with a new trailer that dives into some of the game's features.
The focus of this one was all about the battling, with a closer look at the new real-time combat system and how it plays into Trainer battles. The Wild Zones we saw previously turn into ominous battle arenas by night, where you'll be able to engage in one-on-ones against Trainers keen to level up their Rank from Z-A (see what they did there?).
There's still no release date on this one, but it was nice to get another look, we guess.
This is a breaking story, we'll update with more details soon...
The first Legends game was okay but I'm really not feeling this so far. I think the city setting really emphasises how bad the visuals look.
I really like the concept of this "the whole city is a battleground" idea. This game has so much potential.
A shame that the trailer already shows a bunch of graphical jank and lack of polish already, then.
This showing was a lot better than the Pokémon presents one. I like the dynamic between catching pokemon in the daytime and doing trainer battles at night.
Small issue but I hope the character customization is better than it was in Legends Arceus.
So that’s another reason why the game is called Z-A. Honestly this is getting even more hype each trailer.
Oh, I missed the Z-A thing. Nice, haha.
@Greatluigi What's the other reason(s)?
@AussieMcBucket AZ. Ya know. The guy with the hotel. And to Tie the game to the X & Y games.
I was shocked that something as important as trainer battles was actually left out of the initial presentation.
Like, Z-A Royal completely flips the game on its head.
Lucario was confirmed in this game.
I want my boy Sawk also in this Z-A.
Yeah... I'm getting more hyped with each passing trailer. It still feels like they're holding off on so many other details but the battling, catching and having a real world danger again like in Arceus are all fire! I'm expecting the game to look better on my Switch than these preview videos as Arceus didn't look too bad (especially in comparison to Scarlet & Violet).
Now I just realize I had not finish Pokemon X & Y yet so probably will get through those before I get into Z-A.
Having the exploration and battling portions be separated like this is such a genius way of incorporating PLA's ranking system into a modern-day game like PLZ-A and it makes me really excited to see how the real-time battle mechanics are gonna end up playing out. Still buggering annoying that they didn't show off any new Megas (even teasing one off-screen at the end it seems) but I don't mind waiting just a little bit longer if need be XD
Really excited for Z-A more than ever. I was hoping to see some returning characters aside from AZ but I really like what was shown in this trailer so far.
I'll be playing this for sure, I do prefer outdoor and more natural settings, Alola being a favorite, so the blocky city setting does feel a bit stiff and cold as of now.
How did we not get a single new Mega tease today?
So far, these trailers have demonstrated quite a lacklustre game. No real indication of what buildings mean, aside from serving as physical barriers around the city, as well as taking over as the routes in the games of old. The only thing "new" is a mildly more advance battle system which just extends the Legends Arceus mechanics. Seems like another quick cash grab by TPC and Nintendo, something they're become notorious for at this point. I know this is NintendoLife, so the point it moot, but still- I wish you kids would stop settling for this swill, actually take a stand, and demand this company do better...
Nice that we finally know what the heck they were teasing last time we saw this game - personally, I'm looking forward to Legends Z-A even more than I already was!
Surely this is still going to be in November? Besides that, the night battle system sounds interesting. I would’ve preferred if they had showed more of this on Pokémon Day though.
Guys...the elemental monkeys return.
That's it. EVERY. SINGLE. POKÉMON. HAS. APPEARED. IN. A. SWITCH. GAME.
You'll finally be able to transfer or obtain every Pokémon to at least one Switch game.
Pokémon Legends Z-A is 100% going to release on November 14, 2025.
No idea why they always wait before just telling us when its coming out. They can't delay a Pokémon game due to how big the franchise is. It's release date was likely determined as far back as 2023.
