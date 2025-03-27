Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Hot off the back of last months Pokémon Presents, the Nintendo Direct has given us a closer look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A, with a new trailer that dives into some of the game's features.

The focus of this one was all about the battling, with a closer look at the new real-time combat system and how it plays into Trainer battles. The Wild Zones we saw previously turn into ominous battle arenas by night, where you'll be able to engage in one-on-ones against Trainers keen to level up their Rank from Z-A (see what they did there?).

There's still no release date on this one, but it was nice to get another look, we guess.

This is a breaking story, we'll update with more details soon...