Well folks, Nintendo's surprise Direct Presentation has come and gone, which means our attention has once again shifted back to the upcoming Switch 2 blowout next week. Before that, however, it's time to look back and reflect on what we've seen.
Nintendo unveiled two initiatives in the form of 'Virtual Game Cards' and 'Nintendo Today'. The former is a way for Switch owners to move digital games between different systems in addition to lending titles out to family or friends, while the latter is a new mobile app designed for delivering bite-sized Switch 2 news.
Elsewhere, we got new trailers for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but neither received confirmed release dates. Rhythm Heaven Groove was also confirmed, but alas, it's all the way off in 2026. And rounding out the first-party lineup, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was revealed and will launch... in 2026.