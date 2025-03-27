Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Image: Nintendo

Well folks, Nintendo's surprise Direct Presentation has come and gone, which means our attention has once again shifted back to the upcoming Switch 2 blowout next week. Before that, however, it's time to look back and reflect on what we've seen.

Nintendo unveiled two initiatives in the form of 'Virtual Game Cards' and 'Nintendo Today'. The former is a way for Switch owners to move digital games between different systems in addition to lending titles out to family or friends, while the latter is a new mobile app designed for delivering bite-sized Switch 2 news.

Elsewhere, we got new trailers for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but neither received confirmed release dates. Rhythm Heaven Groove was also confirmed, but alas, it's all the way off in 2026. And rounding out the first-party lineup, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was revealed and will launch... in 2026.

The third-party announcements were pretty strong, headlined arguably by the new Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots, which is scheduled to launch later this year. We're also getting a sweet Patapon 1+2 Replay bundle in July, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar in August, and the side-scrolling Marvel: Cosmic Invasion in Winter.

All in all, it was definitely a 'pre-Switch 2 Direct' Direct... Lots of announcements, but nothing that truly blew our socks off. That said, there are definitely a couple of games that we're reasonably confident will show up again next week for the Switch 2 presentation.

For now, however, we'd like to hear what you think. Vote in the below poll with your personal grade, and leave a comment in the usual place with your opinion on Nintendo's latest Direct.

