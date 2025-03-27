It went pretty damn hard. Raidou Kuzunoha, SaGa Frontier 2, more Somnium Files for the god of Somnium Files, the grand returns of Rhythm Heaven and Tomodachi Life, a friggen Pac-Man metroidvania, other highlights like Grand Bazaar and Witchbrook... and hooooooold the heck up, two Patapon games AND a new Everybody's Golf???🙀😻 That does it - starting today, I WILL BE UNIRONICALLY PORTBEGGING FOR GRAVITY RUSH COLLECTION ON SWITCH. The future is now.

Even my lengthy wishlist from last night wasn't left unattended - High on Life is coming, and much sooner than I could expect! The only headscratcher was "virtual game cards" which sound like secondary console sharing with extra steps - but then again, the separate local communication transfer they tout might come in handy for shuffling the amassed (and, as this Direct is my witness, still every bit as growth-prone) Gen 9 backlog around once I procure an NS2.

Really, the latter console could easily wait another year as this one was just reiterated to have its own treasure trove of offerings for the current generation. I barely even have any expectations from next Thursday beyond price and date to start accounting for - there will obviously be no new Xenoblade announcements for the visible future, the likes of FE Genealogy or PXZ3 would have likely showed up today if they were in the immediate pipeline (tactical RPGs are among the last genres to crave much beyond Switch specs) and the rest of Nintendo's routinely anticipated sleeve deck (marios, zeldas, possible star foxes etc) is latest entries in the neck-deep franchise binges I've already made or planned enough compromises in with the likes of BotW, Echoes and Showtime. With most of my third party wishes not relying on next-gen either, unless NS2 launch lineup does justice to "cloud versions" like Kingdom Hearts and RE7, this very "OG" Direct might well end up as the more memorable of the two in my book.😄 We'll know for sure in less than a week, though.

@Flugen I only rated it 9 over deficient personal interest in "virtual game cards" and the somewhat redundant A-Z info in the wake of Pokemon Presents. The rest is a doozy, and if you view it in the 4-5 ballpark by contrast, do you really think many of us "low expectation folks" would be eager to meet someone so easily bored?😜