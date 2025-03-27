Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Well, it's one that has been rumoured for a while (not as much as some games, we'll admit), but Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, a new entry in the slice-of-life Mii series has been announced for the Switch's 2026 lineup.

It looks... well, like a Tomodachi Life game. We saw a group of little Miis going about their daily lives, dancing, dreaming, chilling out and... passing wind? Yep, sounds about right. The trailer was also home to a particularly haunting giant Mii. Make of that what you will.

There's no precise release date for this one just yet, though Nintendo assured us that we'll be 'Living the Dream' at some point next year. Hey, it's been a 10-year wait since the last entry in the series, so a few more months won't hurt.

This is a breaking story, we'll be updating the post with more information soon...