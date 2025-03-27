Well, it's one that has been rumoured for a while (not as much as some games, we'll admit), but Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, a new entry in the slice-of-life Mii series has been announced for the Switch's 2026 lineup.
It looks... well, like a Tomodachi Life game. We saw a group of little Miis going about their daily lives, dancing, dreaming, chilling out and... passing wind? Yep, sounds about right. The trailer was also home to a particularly haunting giant Mii. Make of that what you will.
There's no precise release date for this one just yet, though Nintendo assured us that we'll be 'Living the Dream' at some point next year. Hey, it's been a 10-year wait since the last entry in the series, so a few more months won't hurt.
This is a breaking story, we'll be updating the post with more information soon...
This is one of the three interesting reveals for me. I'll probably end up buying it.
You had me at Tomodachi Life.
Can't belive we actually finally get a new Tomodachi Life. 9 years after release of the Switch nonetheless
the voice acting is terrifying, but it looks like it has potential, sad for those hoping it would be this year 😕
@OctolingKing13 "the voice acting is terrifying" that's part of the charm of the game
Surely the most underwhelming 'one last thing' in Direct history. Some will have been happy with the news but come on now.
This is honestly pretty awesome! Though did they really had to make me feel old when they said that the previous tomodachi life game came out 10 years ago?
ALL HAIL THE VIRTUAL BOY
Miis are alive, and I couldn't be happier! Here's hoping they carry over the sheer insanity that was the Miitopia customization system.
The Miis are alive. Pretty wild. Here's hoping Switch 2's Mii Maker isn't so soulless.
Seeing this making a comeback was definitely a shocker. I remember for years everyone wanted a Tomodachi Life sequel and I thought it wasn’t ever going to happen, but it did! The 3DS game is so weird and random but extremely fun and entertaining, and this reveal absolutely captured the quirkiness of it. Can’t wait to see what they’ll do for this one.
Awesome. Now everyone gets the excuse to preted this disaster of a direct was good.
My friend is gonna be very happy about this.
Although.... 2026? When does Nintendo announce something this early (not counting TOTK l)? Guess Nintendo REALLY had to get this out there real quick
Tomodachi Life is such a quirky game so I love that we're finally getting a sequel!
This doesn't have the same charm as the previous game.
I don't think I liked Tomodachi Life enough to buy another one, but I'm happy for the people who have been begging for this.
LGBTQ+ RELATIONSHIPS HERE WE COME BABY
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/video-games/nintendo-apologizes-omitting-gay-marriage-tomodachi-life-n101861
Between this and Rhythm Heaven, we are truly back in the DS/3DS era of weird-as-hell releases and I couldn't be happier XD
Loved the first one, it was just amazing dumb fun with the miis, I can’t wait.
Took em long enough. They better not fumble this game!!!!!!
@Novamii I think they will, some of the haircuts I saw were not natural to the Miis. Then again, I don't know if Tomodachi Life or even Tomodachi Collection (the unlocalized DS game) had haircut customization.
Can’t believe it’s real! Art style looks great and looms like its going to be another gem of a game. 2026 is a bit sad to hear but I suppose knowing it exists is great.
@HammerGalladeBro if I remember, the game didn’t really have any hairstyle customization besides the hair dye spray you could use to change the Mii’s hair color.
@PikminMarioKirby
You saw a 1 minute clip of what is essentially the same game with updated graphics. No way you can really make that conclusion so soon me boy.
Somebody was on here earlier saying this was the last gasp for a sequel. But then..... this. Prescient perhaps. I enjoyed the original but largely for creating awkward situations.
skipped tomodachi and miitopia on 3ds, same for the switch. not saying these games are bad but the concepts dont really click with me
This was my favorite announcement by far. I love the first game so much and I never expected a sequel! Shame that it's still a year away though
YEAH BABY! I summoned this into existence last night! Am I a wizard, or what?
Let's go!!!!
@Hero-of-WiiU It's not the same; they're outside.
The amount of people asking for this is insane. Glad to see it though.
@LadyCharlie "This enormous woman will devour us all!"
Tomodachi Life on Switch and a new one at that? Of course I'm on board (pun intended) - absolutely loved Tomodachi Life on 3DS and I'm so looking forward to playing this one next year!
Barely into 2025 and we’re already getting a 2026 lineup.
I played the original so much on my 3ds, and I loved it so much. I'll definitely be picking this one up, glad we finally got a sequel!
Can't wait for Grummzy to soil himself in rage over the 'non-binary' and 'choose your partner preference' options 😏
