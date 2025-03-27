Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

We didn't expect to see quite so much Sony in one Nintendo Direct, but here we are. Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots is keeping the long-running PlayStation golf series on the green, and it's coming to Switch this year.

For those who have never played an Everybody's Golf, this is no PGA Tour. Heck, it's not even Switch Sports. The series takes a lighter approach to the sport, with its anime-esque aesthetic, power-ups and OTT special shots a-plenty.

For the more serious golfers out there, this one packs in a single-player challenge mode where you'll be facing off against rivals to become the best of the bunch. For those after something a little weirder, there's 'Wacky Golf' (yes, really), where you'll have to content with obstacles, items and more to drive home the best score possible.

There's four-player local co-op so you can tee-off with friends, and a host of character customisation options so your avatar can look as serious (or 'wacky', we suppose) as you'd like.

Here's the official rundown from Nintendo and a handful of screenshots for the upcoming series entry:

The popular golf game series makes its debut on Nintendo Switch with a variety of characters and courses. The three-button shot mechanic makes it so anybody can jump in and begin playing; it’s easy to learn yet challenging to master. Win in-game tournaments in the single player Challenge Mode to unlock characters and courses, or try out the new Wacky Golf mode, where all sorts of shenanigans can help or hinder your chances. Up to four golfers can hit the fairway together locally or online. Customize your character, grab your clubs and get ready to par-tee when EVERYBODY’S GOLF: Hot Shots launches on Nintendo Switch this year.

Like most of the Direct announcements, there's no specifics on the release date for this one just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more news before the year's up.