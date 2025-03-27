Nintendo has announced 'Virtual Game Cards' for Nintendo Switch, effectively turning your digital games into 'game cards'. This will be applied via a system update in late April.
The new feature will effectively allow you to easily move digital games from one Switch to another, and even allow for lending between family members for up to two weeks.
It's been confirmed that this will also work for Nintendo Switch 2.
Breaking...
local only transfer is nintendo nintendo-ing it upa gain
I feel they should had done this years ago but it's great if this also applies to Switch 2 games too.
It's great I think. As long as we can still play games on multiple accounts on our family account (set as primary console).
That is actually kinda cool though not gonna lie. But my main question is if this is ONLY for Nintendo games or could this apply to indies and 3rd party games too? It seems its only for Nintendo games which is fine I guess.
Looking forward to this update though nonetheless!!!
@Serpenterror I think in the direct they said it applies to Switch 2 as well but I am not sure 100%.
The question is can we keep the virtual game card like we put inside micro SD card?
I don't think I can feel the physicality of virtual game card.
I always hated the whole primary console solution that felt more like a hack than anything. This has potential to simplify gaming for families with multiple Switch devices, let's see.
I was about to ditch my family account but having seconds thoughts now with the game lending thing.
can someone please explain how this is any different from just installing the game on multiple systems, a thing you can already do
its a bit complicated, but i think it will be great when it comes out !
Will this be for all digital games or will it only be for certain ones?
I do not understand.
Other than being able to "lend" games to NSO family, the Switch already has these features for digital games. 🤔
This announcement confused me slightly....
Maybe Nintendo will finally land Steam's family sharing in the next 10 years.
This is really neat, I really like the idea.
W Nintendo? This is actually so consumer friendly
Great initiative but I think I'll stick get physical copies whenever possible.
@Anti-Matter I hope so, it would have been nice if they said?
@antlion They put that in the trailer; you can.
You know what? I'll take it. Trying to switch from gaming on my OLED (main) to my Lite (secondary) is kind of pain.
With this system, I'll just keep some of games on the Lite system and leave it to that.
Can they make using DLC content across multiple systems more lenient too while they're at it?
So does this also mean you don't have to redownload these titles??
@YaGirlSkyByte
It's actually worse, this is more restrictive DRM.
Some digital games can no longer be installed onto multiple systems at once.
They're preventing you from launching the same software title on multiple devices by adding "virtual game card swapping".
When you have a secondary Switch system, if you launch a digital game, or a physical game with digital DLC, it performs an online check that you're allowed to launch it. This is to make sure that the game isn't running on a second or primary Switch system at the same time, but could be easily circumvented by disabling online connectivity on your primary Switch.
"Virtual Game Cards" is a deliberate restriction on that.
I think this is a lot better of a solution than the primary and secondary system thing Nintendo had going before.
@YaGirlSkyByte If a game is installed on multiple systems, only the primary system can start the game without an internet connection.
This probably won't matter for dock only players but it's great for us that use handheld mode.
@YaGirlSkyByte You lend the game to a different account. That is the difference.
The current arrangement means you have to be logged in to 2 different consoles, with the secondary console always needing an Internet connection to check whether the game is already being played on the 1st console.
This new thing means that:
1) It'll get rid of that primary vs secondary console nonsense
2) You can actually give it to a friend without needing to out your account on their system
The game sharing is a great step forward but only allowing local exchange, presumably on the same Wi-Fi network or via Bluetooth or NFC limits it's use for me, and only allowing up to 14 days. More info needed.
Unfortunately I was busy when this part showed up. Hopefully they upload a trailer of that part. I don't feel like going to the Direct to fetch for that specific part.
2 weeks doesn't sound that bad, either. That's the average time a game holds my sister and nephew's attention. And that's about the time it takes me to beat a game, provided I don't go for a 100%.
@YaGirlSkyByte That’s what I’m wondering too. Maybe this means that the use of a “primary console” won’t be necessary if you have, say, a base Nintendo Switch and a Switch Lite. That will be useful for sure.
If they added lending to friends, it would be amazing. Otherwise, just meh...
@AussieMcBucket
The virtual game card only transfers the license to play it. The receiving console still needs to then download the game.
Hands down the best part of the Direct (unfortunately).
Roll on April 2nd
@HammerGalladeBro Video timestamped here.
Although they may edit the video to remove the long countdown intro which would mess with the timing.
@YaGirlSkyByte the difference is now you can’t play the digital games on multiple systems anytime you want. Now you can’t play only play a game on a single system at a time and you manually have to pick what system it is on. Basically Nintendo got rid of the benefits of owning digital games but people here are going to eat it up because “Nintendo”
Convoluted, dumb, better made on other consoles.
Classic Nintendo
@themightyant Appreciated, thanks a lot.
EDIT: Turns out they already uploaded the trailer.
@TheExile285 This is already how Family Sharing works on Steam and Steam Deck, so it isn't good but it isn't awful either. It is much more important if you can continue a game offline; requiring server connectivity to launch the game is one thing, but requiring it at all times ruins the feature in handheld. Valve allows this, so hopefully Nintendo will also.
@somebread It seems the local part is only the first time to set it up (to connect the consoles to your account).
this is the most Nintendo idea of all time but I can't lie: I am actually pretty interested in how this all works XD
At first I thought it seemed a cool idea
But then I thought isn't it just as easy (probably easier) to take a real cartridge out and lend it to the person you want too in reality.
Just seems like a lot of faffing around to do something we could already do
@Denoloco I'm interested to know what other consoles do this better?
As fair as I am aware, neither the PS5 nor Series X allow you to lend games to your friends.
This is great for those getting mostly if not exclusively digital games (personally, I'll still get as many as possible physically to collect them, same if not better discounts even at launch etc.) interested in sharing them with family and/or friends while being fair to Nintendo so I'm happy for them - although it luckily will be also on Switch 2, it's nice to see Switch getting such a feature even this late in its life cycle!
So instead of being able to play every single game I own at any time on any Switch simply be logging into my account, I can now only play them on 1 console at a time, and have to update every 15 days if it's not my main console?
Wow. This is the biggest f-u by any gaming company in a LONG time. I hope there is backlash, but I doubt there will be ... and even if there is, Nintendo has never been all that big on listening.
This has me pretty excited about the future potential of the digital game card concept. I've always thought that Nintendo or any other digital game store could use NFTs (I know, scary word) for the software licensing, this would make it so users could resell their digital games, or give them to other people, etc.
As a four-Switch household, this will be a literal ‘game changer’ for us!
This one is funny. It's like the need to hate on Nintendo is interfering with basic comprehension and people can't parse out how this simple improvement works. It's a nice bridge between digital and physical ownership and hugely friendly for family households with multiple systems like mine.
@Member_the_game This is exactly what Nintendo are replicating with digital games.
Something that you couldn't do previously.
@LadyCharlie @YaGirlSkyByte As a parent who bought a "family" Switch when my kids were younger, set up accounts for each, then when they got older got their own Switch, playing games across accounts was a nightmare. Nintendo basically wanted to force you to buy multiple copies of the game. For a couple of games we actually did buy multiple copies to play on 2 Switch in the same house. So this seems like it will alleviate that a bit.
Sorry I'm not doing a good job explaining it but it wasn't intuitive, easy, or fun. So I think it's really for parents. Maybe young siblings.
I've said it before and I will say it again, there will be no physical games for switch 2. The slot in switch 2 is ONLY for switch 1 games.
Yep, I have the gut feeling this will put a stop in what many of us are doing to duplicate or triplicate games (put a dummy primary account of little Timmy and sisters Switch to allow them to play X game, use that dummy account as secondary on your own Switch to play the same game as long as you have an internet connection available).
But indeed, it seems to be a good idea for the average users that don't deal with this kind of tricks.
Good idea. This and Metroid Prime 4 were the highlights for me. That new app looks interesting as well.
This is great, I own almost all my games digitally (since it's a mobile system, I like not having to lug around game cards). Now I can share games with my brother.
@HeadPirate Huh? It literally showed in the trailer that you can split your whole collection across 2 devices, assuming you have your account on there.
No idea why you think you can only share 1 at a time.
Sounds like something that benefits families more so than individuals, especially with many owning multiple Switches. Not that surprising in light of that.
I’m more interested in how this works with 2. This might answer my question about how digital games get transferred between Switch 1 and 2 and how we can pick and choose which games get carried over.
Honestly, I didn't get it. Is it Steam families but with extra steps or can you lend games to anyone(friends)?
This is a good idea considering I have a lot of digital games in my library and as someone who owns 3 Switch units (don't ask), having to swap digital games between systems will be a lot easier without the constant need of internet connection
@Asantos obviously I really hope you're wrong, but aren't sales in Japan still 50-50 physical/digital? That gives me hope that they won't just abandon physical.
@HeadPirate The 14 day thing is if you want to lend it to someone else. Now they don't need to do goofy things like log into your account and need to be connected to the internet.
If this means I don't have to put my Switch in Airplane mode when I'm playing something on my Switch Lite while my son plays something else, I'm a happy camper.
@Kiz3000
I corrected what I typed ... I meant one console.
Also ... even if it was one at a time, that's not the issue. The issue is I can already do this, easier, with every single game on any console.
@somebread pretty sure its local only the first time, then after that its whenever
@drumnbayes I really hope I'm wrong too, but this makes me believe that maybe, I'm right
I’ve been begging for this feature. It’s not exactly what I was hoping for, but it’s a start.
@RenanKJ Dude that solution was great. You can play games on multiple consoles at once using it.
Not being able to lend digital games has been one of my major complaints with the medium. This is going to be huge for me.
I'm still buying physical but at least I won't be too bitter when a good game is digital only
This looks to be a good idea for those that have multiple Switch consoles in a household - like if a parent purchases all the games on the family account and the kids want to play on their own Switch.
However, is looks like they just nerfed the workaround for those playing he same game on two consoles at the same time...
This comment section reeks of fearmongering.
This looks like a terrible idea. Currently you can have games loaded on multiple consoles and can launch titles simply by having an internet connection on the secondary console. Now you have to move games over one at a time to access on a second console? Abosltely makes no sense to do it this way! Why go backwards on digital ownership?
I'm certain this will be a major feature they want on Switch 2 day one. This should have been day one on Switch. Seems to be pointless to roll this out on Switch now, but I'm sure it's part of their plan with integration to the new system.
@Indielink It's any other Switch. You can't own two consoles, you have to set one as your "home". The 15 days applies to any console that isn't your "home", even if you own two consoles. I have multiple consoles at different locations, for example, and right now can play every game I own on both systems.
Now that set up wont work any more.
It really is mind blowing how Nintendo was the first out of any console maker to have an official tool to sharing digital games, positively impressed tbh.
I thought this meant I would be able to buy physical games, download them into the console, and then resell the cartridge. Still cool, though.
So as soon as I buy Switch 2, I will be able to move games (virtual cards) from Switch 1 to 2. But if I move a game to 2, I won't be able to play it on 1. Not great, I hope at least that cloud saving is shared.
There seems to be a LOT of confusion about how the current system works, so I wanted to clarify that.
Right now, on any console, you can play any game that meets one of two criteria.
1) The game was bought on the account that is currently logged in.
2) The game was bought on the account that "owns" that Switch.
That means that if you own two Switches, each on a different account, not only can you play all games on both all the time, you can play the same game on both systems AT THE SAME TIME.
That's because you buy everything on account 1 on system 2. System 2 owns all the game, so the person with that system can always play them, but as they are tied to account 1, the person logged into account 1 can also paly them on system 1. At all time. Without having to do anything. Even if the other person is currently playing that same game on their console.
This change has no other purpose then to change that and try, as has been the goal of so many changes on so many systems time and time again, to force families to buy multiple copies of the same game. There is no situation where this is better or easier for current users, and the ability to lend a game to one of your 8 friends of family in no way makes up for what we are losing.
I'm not really a pitch-folk kinda guy and generally support the right of companies to make decisions about how we use their products, but this is the type of change that too drastic to simple accept.
Oh ok, I thought it meant that game cartridges installed the game on your system. Therefore making all physicals completely pointless as they would just be download shortcuts. (well some "Physicals" are already like this)
Thank the lord....
If I'm understanding correctly, this is a big downgrade for families that share two Switches.
Right now I have my primary account set up on our family Switch, and my own personal Switch. We can play a single copy of Animal Crossing together simultaneously because of this. However, this makes it look like the virtual game card can only work on one Switch at a time.
In addition to this, it would also make it much harder for my kid to just pick up their Switch and play a game. "Which Switch is Animal Crossing installed on? Hang on, I have to get both Switches turned on so that I can transfer the card over". This just seems like a huge pain.
For what they've shown I think there is the possibility that they will use a blockchain system to give the digital licenses of games so when you lend the game the license will be temporarly trasfered too. If they do this right it could be a great step forward into the digital ownership that is not an unlimited time rental that coul be taken off whenever the company decide to.
Definitely a much better system for sharing download games. By calling them virtual game cards, that also makes it easier for people to understand the concept. When you share a physical card, obviously you can't play it yourself. Same with a virtual one.
It also stops the circumvention with the current share system where the primary Switch, after sharing with a secondary Switch, can disable the Internet and then play the game too. A win win for Nintendo!
I don't like it. It's one more thing they're taking away from us. Although I understand it from a business perspective, once again they are imposing on us a way to play the games we've paid for within our homes.
I've had multiple Switches at home so that my ex-wife and I could play games simultaneously. We played our whole campaings of Pokemon Arceus independently sitting next to each other on two Switches. All we had to do was turn off the internet connection on the seconday console. If the online check becomes mandatory now, that will become impossible. Or worse, the lending/borrowing system will automatically enable or prevent you from booting a game since it will only be authorized on one console at a time
I just hope I understand it all wrong
Im going to love this. So many games my daughter wants to play on her account, but cant because its tied to mine. Now ill be able to share. Only concern I have is can i lend it multiple times back to back. (i.e. 2 weeks them another 2 weeks then another 2 weeks to the same person)
@Kiz3000
Except with a physical cartridge you can sell it if you don't like the game or if you've finished it and will probably never play it again
