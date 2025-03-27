There seems to be a LOT of confusion about how the current system works, so I wanted to clarify that.

Right now, on any console, you can play any game that meets one of two criteria.

1) The game was bought on the account that is currently logged in.

2) The game was bought on the account that "owns" that Switch.

That means that if you own two Switches, each on a different account, not only can you play all games on both all the time, you can play the same game on both systems AT THE SAME TIME.

That's because you buy everything on account 1 on system 2. System 2 owns all the game, so the person with that system can always play them, but as they are tied to account 1, the person logged into account 1 can also paly them on system 1. At all time. Without having to do anything. Even if the other person is currently playing that same game on their console.

This change has no other purpose then to change that and try, as has been the goal of so many changes on so many systems time and time again, to force families to buy multiple copies of the same game. There is no situation where this is better or easier for current users, and the ability to lend a game to one of your 8 friends of family in no way makes up for what we are losing.

I'm not really a pitch-folk kinda guy and generally support the right of companies to make decisions about how we use their products, but this is the type of change that too drastic to simple accept.