Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has received a new trailer during the latest Nintendo Direct, but there's sadly no confirmed release date at the time of writing.

Our prediction..? We'll get one next week when it's revealed to be a cross-gen game with Switch 2. Here's hoping, anyway..!

Still, it's an awesome trailer that ends with a new suit reveal and the revelation that Samus now has psychic abilities. Sweet!