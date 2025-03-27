Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Shmup fans, rejoice! Konami flew into today's Nintendo Direct showcase to reveal Gradius Origins, an upcoming shoot 'em up collection that will be blasting onto Switch on 7th August.

The Origins bundle gathers together some of the biggest names in the Gradius series, with the original Gradius trilogy, the Salamander duo and Life Force all included. Many of these arcade classics come with a bunch of regional variants for you to check out, with the collection boasting 17 different ways to play the six games within.

But that's not all! Gradius Origins also bundles in a brand-new shoot 'em up, Salamander III, providing even more bullet-dodging action for you to sink your teeth into. As far as shmup collections go, that ain't bad.

There's a bunch of modern bells and whistles thrown into the arcade classics too, with the chance to rewind, change difficulty, set checkpoints and more.

While we'll have to wait until August to get our hands on this one, pre-orders will be kicking off on the eShop later today, so keep an eye out if you want to bagsy a copy straight out the gate.