Nintendo's latest Switch Direct was packed with all sorts of exciting announcements, but we're not done just yet.
The company's Japanese broadcast was slightly different - featuring multiple other titles, so we've rounded them all up into a single post. Here's everything from Japan's Switch Direct, you might have missed:
Nintendo Direct - Japan, March 2025 - Full Broadcast
This is the full Japanese Nintendo Direct broadcast if you really want to watch it!
Japanese Game Announcements
Right, onto the game announcements made up of a few trailers and some sizzle reels. We've also thrown in a previous trailer of Konami's romance dating sim Tokimeki Memorial. While some of these games are exclusive to Japan, many of them will be getting a release locally.
Project:;COLD case.mirage - Available now (Japan)
"Project:;COLD case.mirage is an immersive desktop-style mystery adventure game that feels like solving a case directly on your PC. Data from websites, surveillance cameras, and smartphones, digitally-recreated interrogations of victims… As you piece together scattered fragments of information, a shocking truth will emerge. Can you change your “fate” with just a single screen?" via Gematsu
Sizzle Reel 1
The games featured in the first sizzle reel include the following:
- Sanrio Characters Miracle Match: Magical Onigokko (out now)
- Winning Post 10 2025 (out now)
- Star Overdrive (10th April 2025)
- All in Abyss: Judge the Fake (10th April 2025)
- Rusty Rabbit (17th April 2025)
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- (24th April 2025).