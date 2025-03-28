Nintendo's latest Switch Direct was packed with all sorts of exciting announcements, but we're not done just yet.

The company's Japanese broadcast was slightly different - featuring multiple other titles, so we've rounded them all up into a single post. Here's everything from Japan's Switch Direct, you might have missed:

Nintendo Direct - Japan, March 2025 - Full Broadcast

This is the full Japanese Nintendo Direct broadcast if you really want to watch it!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Japanese Game Announcements

Right, onto the game announcements made up of a few trailers and some sizzle reels. We've also thrown in a previous trailer of Konami's romance dating sim Tokimeki Memorial. While some of these games are exclusive to Japan, many of them will be getting a release locally.

Project:;COLD case.mirage - Available now (Japan)

"Project:;COLD case.mirage is an immersive desktop-style mystery adventure game that feels like solving a case directly on your PC. Data from websites, surveillance cameras, and smartphones, digitally-recreated interrogations of victims… As you piece together scattered fragments of information, a shocking truth will emerge. Can you change your “fate” with just a single screen?" via Gematsu

Sizzle Reel 1

The games featured in the first sizzle reel include the following: