Nintendo's latest Switch Direct was packed with all sorts of exciting announcements, but we're not done just yet.

The company's Japanese broadcast was slightly different - featuring multiple other titles, so we've rounded them all up into a single post. Here's everything from Japan's Switch Direct, you might have missed:

Nintendo Direct - Japan, March 2025 - Full Broadcast

This is the full Japanese Nintendo Direct broadcast if you really want to watch it!

Japanese Game Announcements

Right, onto the game announcements made up of a few trailers and some sizzle reels. We've also thrown in a previous trailer of Konami's romance dating sim Tokimeki Memorial. While some of these games are exclusive to Japan, many of them will be getting a release locally.

Project:;COLD case.mirage - Available now (Japan)

"Project:;COLD case.mirage is an immersive desktop-style mystery adventure game that feels like solving a case directly on your PC. Data from websites, surveillance cameras, and smartphones, digitally-recreated interrogations of victims… As you piece together scattered fragments of information, a shocking truth will emerge. Can you change your “fate” with just a single screen?" via Gematsu

Sizzle Reel 1

The games featured in the first sizzle reel include the following:

  • Sanrio Characters Miracle Match: Magical Onigokko (out now)
  • Winning Post 10 2025 (out now)
  • Star Overdrive (10th April 2025)
  • All in Abyss: Judge the Fake (10th April 2025)
  • Rusty Rabbit (17th April 2025)
  • The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- (24th April 2025).

Super Robot Wars Y - 2025 (Worldwide)

"Super Robot Wars is a grid-based tactical combat RPG that brings units and pilots from a variety of anime together to battle their mutual foes. Rise, Unite, and Triumph!"

Sizzle Reel 2

The second sizzle reel included:

Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional - 8th May 2025 (Japan)

"Tokimeki Memorial is a romance simulation game celebrating its 30th anniversary. Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional is built around the concept of “reliving memories, just as they were, on Nintendo Switch,” with the original game’s feel and gameplay carefully preserved." via Gematsu

Nintendo Direct - Worldwide, March 2025

And if you haven't seen the local Nintendo Direct yet, you can check out our full guide here:

