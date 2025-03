I really love this so much. Nintendo is becoming less and less reliant on other services to push their own information and content out.

We got the music app, the Nintendo online chat app, and now this news app. I love that for them and it feels like they’re in pursuit of being a fully independent content company. Go Nintendo!

EDIT: Fear not, NintendoLife, I will still always come here for my news too. I can bet you the Nintendo Today app won’t have those fire puns and this community is unmatched.