Prime 4: Beyond
Nintendo has unveiled the official box art for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and folks, it's a beauty.

Showcasing Samus wielding her new psychic abilities and flanked by what we assume are friendly indigenous creatures, it's got a distinctly purple tone to it, and we absolutely love it. Samus is also rocking a gem in her helmet which we reckon is probably the source of her new powers.

The new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond revealed that Samus will be able to unlock doors, interact with mechanisms, and even control the trajectory of her beam with the new psychic abilities. We also got a glimpse of new enemies, new bosses, a metroid creature, and a brand-new suit.

Alas, there's no release date yet, but hopefully we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
What do you make of the box art for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond? Will you be grabbing a physical edition, or will you opt for Nintendo's new 'virutal game cards'? Let us know with a comment.