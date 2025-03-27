Rhythm Heaven Groove, the latest entry in the funky rhythm game series, has been announced for Nintendo Switch, with a release coming in 2026.
Groovy
VIDEO GAMES ARE BAAAAAAAAAAACK
i don't know how to put it but this looked bootleg in an odd way. reminds me of the original games included in Heaven Studio for pc in that regard
Rhythm Heaven, yeah!....... 2026.....????? What!?!?!?
Am I just out of touch or was that a really weak direct other than Sony games coming to Switch.
This announcement was a very pleasant surprise. A bit bummed that it's not out till next year though.
Java games being hyped up. That was one sad Direct.
Hell to the yes! We are so back, baby!
The 2026 date on this and Tomodachi Life is absolutely bizarre, but I'm here for both of them
Can't imagine either will sell well haha
@IceClimbersMain I think that was always going to be the case with Nintendo putting most of their focus on the Switch 2.
I was absolutely ecstatic when I saw it...only for me to be mildly disappointed to see that its coming next year.
Whyyyyyyyy?????
Not sure why it's taking so long, but better late than never ❤️
@BenAV I mean I wasn't expecting any new games but I was thinking at least 3 GameCube/Wii/3DS ports, I woulda loved Galaxy 2...
Best announcement of the Direct by far.
Rhythm Heaven is one of my favouritest things in existence, not even kidding.
I don't even care that it's 2026, I'm just happy they're doing it at all. I can wait. We've been waiting for so long anyway.
Best announcement. Sad that it is not coming until next year, but this is the best announcement.
Sigh I'm happy to see a new Rhythm Heaven game but 2026 is still quite some time away.
I am amazed that people REALLY like such games
I am sorry but it is weird for me.
after all these years, we're finally gonna be able to beat the beat once more 💃
Never played Rhythm Heaven before myself but I know how die-hard the fanbase is for the series so to finally see a wholly new entry after so long is delightful. The 2026 release date is....bizarre but other than that it looks like a great return for the series (even if the TTS voices were a bit offputting XD).
This game looks pretty charming. I’ll definitely give it a try.
Absolutely love rhythm games, so this looks cool! I remember playing the demo for Megamix on the 3DS and enjoying it, so I definitely am curious about this one. Too bad it isn’t releasing until next year though.
I so glad Nintendo is bringing this series back at long last! Shame it’s next year but what’s the harm in waiting a little longer.
@somebread it gave me stronger WarioWare vibes if anything.
My highlight of the Direct. The previous Rhythm Paradise games are all wonderful, so hopefully this one will also be great.
Love to see a Rhythm Heaven finally coming to Switch and even more so a new one - since I've unfortunately missed the previous ones this will be my very first one and I can't wait to play it!
@N00BiSH that's what's messing with me actually, it feels way further from the Ko Takeuchi artstyle that kind of defines the series
NOT DEAD YET BAYBEEEE!
I was quite expecting this one, Nintendo loves to release these AA games when they are focusing on the successor.
I'm so bad at the game series (IMO) but love it. Great news. Kind of "about time" as well.
This and Tomodachi Life. Terrible news for the 'Nintendo always forget their dormant franchises' brigade ..
What an amazing surprise. Would never have guessed it was going be a brand new instalment. This really rounds off the switch game library very very nicely.
Hoping most of the previous mini games make it in the cafe as well. 🙏
@somebread I think that's more a result of Ko Takeuchi branching out in terms of his visual style - same with WarioWare post-Gold.
Happy for the Rhythm Heaven fans! I was thinking this would be a great time to get into the series before Switch 2 releases, but a 2026 release? Bizarre. I wonder if this means Switch 2 is out sooner than we realise, because there's not much coming soon at the moment right?
And they say Nintendo forgets dorment franchises...
Anyway, this looks amazing. I hope it ain't 60 dollars though. But it might be 60 anyway.
