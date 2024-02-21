Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're itching to dive into Unicorn Overlord, the tactical RPG which launches on 8th March, then you can download a free demo from the Switch eShop right now.

The demo was revealed during today's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and Atlus has confirmed that your save data will carry over to the full game when it launches in just a few weeks. So what's not to love?

In case you missed it, Unicorn Overlord is 13 Sentinels and Muramasa developer Vanillaware's next game. It's a tactical RPG that combines overworld exploration and strategy gameplay and comes with the studio's trademark watercolour-esque visuals.

We went hands on with the game a few weeks ago here at Nintendo Life, and we're extremely excited to check out the full release: