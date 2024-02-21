Following rumours that Endless Ocean might be heading for a revival, it's been announced that Endless Ocean: Luminous will be heading to the Switch on 2nd May, 2024.
Originally exclusive to the Wii, the latest entry in the exploration series will feature online play for up to 30 players, so you can meet and greet your fellow explorers on the fly. Nintendo is including a 7-day trial to Nintendo Switch Online with all purchases of the game.
There will be over 500 different species of marine life to encounter on your travels in the 'Veiled Sea', and the environments will change every time you dive down on your adventure.
Pre-orders for the game are available now for $49.99.
Will you be diving into Endless Ocean: Luminous when it launches in May? Let us know with a comment.
Comments 30
So excited for this one! May pull out the wii games to celebrate.
Always kinda wanted to check these out. On the other hand I'm more of a gamer who likes challenging gameplay and actual goals. These games really have none. More of a swimming simulator.
This looks like it might be worth a look.
@Truegamer79 I have the original on Wii and even though I love water, the game disappointed me.
These games look pretty interesting though I am a bit scarred of going into the depths. Also I wonder how many people have thalassophobia from playing this game.
Endless Ocean is a personal favorite, it's one of the deeper Wii experiences as an ocean life simulator. And it's technically a Nintendo IP since they published both games from Arika.
But while seeing it come back is a joy, there's something different here... this seems much more online focused. Well in any case, I hope it sells decently enough to warrant a special title for the Switch 2.
Seems like a cool eShop game? But I can't see myself pulling out £50.
More like a £35 game I'd enjoy for a couple of weekends
Have the original Endless Ocean on Wii and it's so relaxing. This looks nice too but €50 is a bit steep tbh.
I hope they get Celtic Woman again. The OST for Blue World was so good
Lol I literally got an old Wii and bought the original Endless Ocean for my son, who is obsessed with marine life.
Guess we'll upgrade to this in May
Great news! I didn't expect more Endless Ocean so long after the first two, but I'm ready for it. Fingers crossed for a physical release.
Definitely getting this at some point as I wanted to try the original back in the day but couldn't!
"Will you be diving into Endless Ocean: Luminous when it launches in May?"
Completely depends on the single player content. Ive got 0 interest in playing this game in multiplayer. The first 2 were great because of the atmosphere of isolation. I hope there is also a more indepth story and quest system.
Nothing quite like swimming along and a whale comes out of the depths that you could swim along side. It was a special feeling game.
Can't say I'd ever heard of the original Endless Ocean prior to the rumours of it getting a revival started up but I've been checking it out in the interim and yeah: it genuinely looks really cool! Don't know whether I'll fork out €50 for the Switch version (as I'd rather play the Wii original first if possible) but this looks like a super zen time nonetheless!
@Aurumonado Endless Ocean had music by Hayley Westenra. At one point she was briefly a member of CW, but they were not in the game
You could listen to your own music on a sd-card. Hopefully Hayley is back on the new game, but probably not.
Huh. Neat! (insert invisible characters here)
I've only played Blue World but found it super-interesting. My one complaint was that the map wasn't constantly on screen but instead had to be swapped in for the first-person view. So it was difficult to gauge where you were going. Also, the visuals here look a bit last-gen to me.
This made me incredibly happy. I simply adore the two Wii games and always wanted (but thought it impossible) a new one. Super excited.
I couldnt care less for the social aspect, personally.. but exploring the ocean? Hell yeah!
My spouse is a big fan of these games. If there's a physical, it'll be a perfect gift!
If it's digital only, well... guess that idea goes out the window.
Will see how many " meat " ther is for single player...
I figured this would be a remaster if the rumors were true. Glad it turned out to be a sequel.
whats up @Aurumonado!
@Truegamer79 Endless Ocean 2 (Blue World) really gamified things. There there's a story, quests, supporting characters, and even some areas where you need to escape shark attacks. On the one hand, it kinda hurt the relaxing zen feeling of the first, but on the other, it gave more motivation to keep going. Sounds like it would be the one for you to try if you can track down a copy.
The Wii game was great fun. If the reviews check out, I'll definitely grab this one.
Probably no way to load your own music this time, though. It was playing thev original to the Ecco The Dolphin CD soundtrack. 😜
Always wanted to try one of these games, guess now's my chance.
This looks like the exact type of game where I do NOT want other players around me.
Don’t think I ever played the first game but I did have some fun with the second. If this was a port of the first 2 I’d be ok w/ the graphics looking like this but for a brand new $50 game in 2024, well it’s looking a bit too much like a Wii game still to me. Maybe on PS5 this would look cool.
If they want to sell a boatload of these and make some more money those “mythical” creatures should be a $20 Pokemon pack, and make this the game Snap should have been. Or Godzilla, he’s hot right now.🔥
A genuinely chill game, especially with Hayley Westenra
I’m totally elated about this announcement. While the originals intrigued me, the shared experience this one promises has me head over heals… this is absolutely a day one buy.
Tap here to load 30 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...