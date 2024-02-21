Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following rumours that Endless Ocean might be heading for a revival, it's been announced that Endless Ocean: Luminous will be heading to the Switch on 2nd May, 2024.

Originally exclusive to the Wii, the latest entry in the exploration series will feature online play for up to 30 players, so you can meet and greet your fellow explorers on the fly. Nintendo is including a 7-day trial to Nintendo Switch Online with all purchases of the game.

There will be over 500 different species of marine life to encounter on your travels in the 'Veiled Sea', and the environments will change every time you dive down on your adventure.

Pre-orders for the game are available now for $49.99.

Will you be diving into Endless Ocean: Luminous when it launches in May? Let us know with a comment.