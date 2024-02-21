Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update: It's happening! Monster Hunter Stories is coming to Nintendo Switch.

The Switch version is a remaster of the 3DS title and will be fully voiced. A museum is also being added which will include artwork of the characters and monsters, and a music player.

This is breaking news and we'll be adding more details as they come.

Original article [Wed 21st Feb, 2024 13:25 GMT]: We're just under an hour away from the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase (at the time of writing this), and it looks like Capcom may well be bringing something to the table.

For those of you who want to be surprised in the next hour, then we reckon you should skip this read and remain in blissful ignorance. For those of you who are curious, however, then carry on...