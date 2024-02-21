Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After much anticipation, Penny's Big Breakaway has been given a release date on Nintendo Switch, and guess what... it's out now!

Yep, you can download the game from the Nintendo Switch eShop for $29.99 / £24.99. The game was developed by Evening Star featuring the talent behind the critically-acclaimed Sonic Mania. It focuses on slick 3D platforming gameplay in which you utilise an antorpomorphic Yo-Yo to swing around in style.

Walk the Dog: Yo-Yo’s big appetite will earn an even bigger reward with snack power-ups! Use these tasty treats to temporarily transform Yo-Yo, granting it the abilities to improve movement speed, protect Penny from harm, and much more!