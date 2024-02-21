After much anticipation, Penny's Big Breakaway has been given a release date on Nintendo Switch, and guess what... it's out now!
Yep, you can download the game from the Nintendo Switch eShop for $29.99 / £24.99. The game was developed by Evening Star featuring the talent behind the critically-acclaimed Sonic Mania. It focuses on slick 3D platforming gameplay in which you utilise an antorpomorphic Yo-Yo to swing around in style.
Walk the Dog: Yo-Yo’s big appetite will earn an even bigger reward with snack power-ups! Use these tasty treats to temporarily transform Yo-Yo, granting it the abilities to improve movement speed, protect Penny from harm, and much more!
Around the World: Flee from Eddie the Emperor’s massive penguin army as they chase you clear across the planet! These clumsy flightless birds patrol the halls, come bursting through walls, and will stop at nothing to seize you! Help out friendly denizens along the way and make use of your spectacular surroundings to evade your capturers.
Encore Stage: Play your way with multiple game modes! Show off your skills as you chain awesome combos and rack up multipliers in Story Mode. Take on the ultimate speedrunning challenge and dominate the leaderboard in Time Attack Mode. Redeem coins for bonus items, secret stages, and more unlockable extras.