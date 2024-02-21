Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Historical action RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance at last has a release date for Nintendo Switch.

Coming to the console on 15th March 2024 for USD $49.99 (or your regional equivalent), Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition is the complete version of the 2018 RPG, meaning you'll be getting all previously released DLC for the game. The date, and brief new trailer, featured in the sizzle reel towards the end of today's Partner Showcase.

Known for its commitment to realism — which includes the need to eat and sleep — and its focus on the Holy Roman Empire, Kingdom Come Deliverance takes place in the Kingdom of Bohemia and follows Henry, the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge for his murdered family. Of course, it's not that simple, and Henry gets wrapped up in a plot to help Wenceslaus IV reclaim his seat as the "rightful" king to the throne.

