Well, the sun has set on another Nintendo Direct, and this time, it was of the Partner variety. Dropped via 'on demand', we've had little time to truly digest what we've seen today, but by all accounts, it seems to have mostly been a success.

We got news of not one, but two Xbox games coming over to the Switch in the form of Grounded and Pentiment, while several Rare games were added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Not only that, but Penny's Big Breakaway is now available to download, another Super Monkey Ball was confirmed with Banana Rumble dropping later this year, and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is the remake fans have been itching for.

Oh, and we're getting Endless Ocean: Luminous in May, so that's awesome.