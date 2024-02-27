Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During last week's Partner Showcase, Devolver Digital provided an update for game Pepper Grinder, revealing the action-packed platformer would be released for Nintendo Switch on 28th March 2024.

Apart from a demo, which you can download now from the Switch eShop, Devolver Digital has now also shared a cool Super Nintendo style 16-page digital manual for the game. It includes the story, what to expect when playing the game, controller functions, moveset, enemy information, tips & tricks, and even a notes section!





🌶️ pic.twitter.com/CldnpmSyfo Pepper Grinder arrives March 28 on Nintendo Switch and Steam so peruse the digital game manual on the website to get ready.🌶️ https://t.co/ZaMC3eroWj February 26, 2024

Again, if you really want to know what this game is like ahead of next month's release, you can download the demo from the Switch eShop.