During last week's Partner Showcase, Devolver Digital provided an update for game Pepper Grinder, revealing the action-packed platformer would be released for Nintendo Switch on 28th March 2024.
Apart from a demo, which you can download now from the Switch eShop, Devolver Digital has now also shared a cool Super Nintendo style 16-page digital manual for the game. It includes the story, what to expect when playing the game, controller functions, moveset, enemy information, tips & tricks, and even a notes section!
Again, if you really want to know what this game is like ahead of next month's release, you can download the demo from the Switch eShop.
This action-packed, dig-venture platformer stars Pepper – a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting. Armed with her trusty sidearm Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain and water, controls machines and pulverizes enemies as she attempts to recover her missing fortune! Engage in puzzle platforming, battle bosses, power up with treasure and discover hidden levels. Pepper Grinder spins up on Nintendo Switch March 28. Dig into this colorfully animated world with the free demo now available in Nintendo eShop!