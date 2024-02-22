Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of the many highlights at Nintendo's latest Partner Showcase was the news the indie Switch eShop game Suika Game (Watermelon Game) would be getting a multiplayer mode.

It's available on the eShop now and is priced at $2.25 USD (or the regional equivalent). This DLC will add not only a local two-player mode but also will add an online multiplayer mode in the future.

As part of this, a bundle has also been released for new players containing both the main game and multiplayer. This will set you back $5.24.