One of the many highlights at Nintendo's latest Partner Showcase was the news the indie Switch eShop game Suika Game (Watermelon Game) would be getting a multiplayer mode.
It's available on the eShop now and is priced at $2.25 USD (or the regional equivalent). This DLC will add not only a local two-player mode but also will add an online multiplayer mode in the future.
As part of this, a bundle has also been released for new players containing both the main game and multiplayer. This will set you back $5.24.
"Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion DLC: Make big fruit … with friends! Suika Game – the fruit-matching casual puzzle game phenomenon – is receiving a paid DLC season pass that adds local two-player battles to the mix, with online* multiplayer arriving in the future. Enjoy the fruits of your labor in the Original mode along with the new Time Limit and Attack modes. Enjoy this sweet DLC for Suika Game, now available on Nintendo Switch! New players looking to make their own big fruit can also purchase a bundle that includes the game and its Multi-Player Mode Expansion DLC, available now in Nintendo eShop."