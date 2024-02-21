Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, the sequel to the 3DS classic, has finally received a release date for Switch, and it'll be out on 10th October, 2024.
The game had been delayed from 2023 at the last moment, but judging from the new trailer, it looks like the wait is going to be worth it, as the game will boast a total of 14 roles to take on during your journey, including a Miner, a Magician, and a Carpenter. You can swap between the roles anytime to maximise your skills.
You'll also be able to invite friends to your island, Animal Crossing style, with the game offering support for up to four players online.
A new chapter of the FANTASY LIFE series is about to unfold! Change between 14 different roles called Lives whenever you like, and explore a new island packed with mysteries. Build your own town in the present and adventure into the past. Meet returning characters and uncover the ruined island’s secrets. Plus, up to four players can play together online.
What do you think of Fantasy Life i so far? Are you going to pick up us? Go on and tell us.
Day 1 over here!
Honestly this game looks pretty good. Here’s to hoping both this game gets a demo and that the first fantasy life game gets ported to the switch since they are remaking and porting a bunch of 3DS games right now.
Thought this would come out sooner but it doesn't matter, I - and most likely also my sister and her boyfriend - will definitely be there when the time comes as I loved the original Fantasy Life!
Pretty late in the year but at least we have an actual release date this time. Hopefully that means no more delays.
This will give me time to work on my backlog.
Strangely couldn't get into the 3DS FL game though i appreciated why it was popular. Would be willing to give it another bash through this game though. Let's go.
I loved the original FL, but I wonder if I have the time for another big game like this. Hopefully I will.
I hope Level 5 haven’t forgotten about Professor Layton.
Will probably be getting it once it's on sale. One too many fantasy farming is enough for me, I still had to get through Harvestella as well.
Day one for me unless something else comes out around that time then I'll just wait till my birthday and get my Mrs to buy it for me.
Day 1 buy for me, loved the og so this is a no-brainer
Day 1, no question. Loved the first game's blend of Final Fantasy XIV crafting with Diablo combat. And the sequel appears to be adding Animal Crossing levels of town building? It's a win-win-win in my book.
@karolinpoznan A new Professor Layton game was previously announced and will be a 2025 game.
@Magician Is that right? This game/series really has a Diablo 3 level combat?
Could of sworn the partner direct was for games coming first half of the year...🤔
Glad it's got a concrete release date now though, hopefully there's no more delays.
@UltimateOtaku91 First half of the calendar year, or the financial year... 😉
