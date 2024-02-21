Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, the sequel to the 3DS classic, has finally received a release date for Switch, and it'll be out on 10th October, 2024.

The game had been delayed from 2023 at the last moment, but judging from the new trailer, it looks like the wait is going to be worth it, as the game will boast a total of 14 roles to take on during your journey, including a Miner, a Magician, and a Carpenter. You can swap between the roles anytime to maximise your skills.

You'll also be able to invite friends to your island, Animal Crossing style, with the game offering support for up to four players online.

A new chapter of the FANTASY LIFE series is about to unfold! Change between 14 different roles called Lives whenever you like, and explore a new island packed with mysteries. Build your own town in the present and adventure into the past. Meet returning characters and uncover the ruined island’s secrets. Plus, up to four players can play together online.

What do you think of Fantasy Life i so far? Are you going to pick up us? Go on and tell us.