Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Adglobe and Live Wire had a lovely surprise for us during today's Partner Showcase — ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the mist, a sequel to the acclaimed dark fantasy Metroidvania Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.

Launching on the Switch later this year, Ender Magnolia looks just as stunning as its predecessor. Taking place years after the Rain of Death, you'll be embarking on a brand new journey in the Land of Fumes.

You'll be playing as Lilac, an "Attuner" who can purify people who have been infected by the fumes. Machines and spirits will join Lilac in her journey to save the world. With over 30 abilities to master and a brand new battle system, we could have another special adventure ahead of us.

Check out some brand-new screenshots of the upcoming sequel below:

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist launches sometime in 2024 on Switch. We'll let you know as soon as it makes the jump. For now, share you excited with us in the comments.