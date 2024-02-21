Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Adglobe and Live Wire had a lovely surprise for us during today's Partner Showcase — ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the mist, a sequel to the acclaimed dark fantasy Metroidvania Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.
Launching on the Switch later this year, Ender Magnolia looks just as stunning as its predecessor. Taking place years after the Rain of Death, you'll be embarking on a brand new journey in the Land of Fumes.
You'll be playing as Lilac, an "Attuner" who can purify people who have been infected by the fumes. Machines and spirits will join Lilac in her journey to save the world. With over 30 abilities to master and a brand new battle system, we could have another special adventure ahead of us.
Check out some brand-new screenshots of the upcoming sequel below:
Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist launches sometime in 2024 on Switch. We'll let you know as soon as it makes the jump. For now, share you excited with us in the comments.
Comments 12
Dude this games reminds me so much of little Noah! Except this is a metroidvania and little Noah is a rouguelite. Keeping my eye out for this.
Marvelous. The direct wasnt much for people who own 3DS but this is enough to wipe our tears
Fantastic news! Ender Lilies is one of the 2 or 3 best Metroidvania I ever played.
One of the games that quite surprised me during this Direct, will definitely consider it after finally playing the first game as I unfortunately haven't yet!
Ender Lilies was such a nice surprise so I'm really looking forward to this!
Somehow I missed the first one. Both look great! 😊
Love the first game, will definitely be picking this one up both physically and digitally if possible.
I'm not a huge Metroidvania guy but I absolutely loved Ender Lilies so pretty keen for this.
I don’t like these types of games but I still get suckered into buying them. Send help.
This is one of the few announcements that caught my eye. Looks like I'll be looking up its predecessor in the meantime. I quite enjoy Metroidvanias.
I have yet to play the first one (downloaded, but its in my backlog). This one looks pretty nice, dark and moody.
@Ryu_Niiyama Give me your switch and I'll hold onto it for you to protect you from these games. 😇
@Henmii Spent a few hours on the first one and I'm not impressed so far. Perhaps I haven't giving it enough time.
