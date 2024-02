I always knew it was a long shot that Rare Replay would ever come to Switch, since about a third of games on the collection are completely reliant on Xbox 360 backwards compatibility, and I can't imagine they'd want to put in the extra legwork to natively port those individual Xbox 360 titles to Switch (and emulation wouldn't be an option). It would be a ton of work and resources to port NINE Xbox 360 titles over to Switch just to bundle them in a $30 package, the ROI would certainly not be worth it for them.

That said, neither Battletoads in Battlemaniacs nor the SNES version of Killer Instinct were included in Rare Replay, so that's pretty nifty.

Also, as someone who is a MASSIVE fan of Battletoads, VERY HAPPY to see one of them make it over to Switch (even if it's the worst one). Hoping this means when can expect many more classic Rare titles across all NSO platforms in the future.