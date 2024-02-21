The gooey classic World of Goo is finally getting a sequel on Switch with World of Goo 2, and it's heading to the console on 23rd May, 2024.
The game looks like more of the same, which for us, is definitely a positive. It looks frankly bonkers, and we can't wait to start building ridiculous contraptions with the goo once again. Boasting realistic physics in an unrealistic world, World of Goo 2 will feature over 64 levels that are sure to baffle and delight.
"This sequel to World of Goo includes even more goo! Put your imagination to the test and use living liquid creatures to build bridges, grow towers, terraform terrain and fuel flying machines. Discover new types of Goo Balls with distinct abilities – including Explosive, Growing and Shrinking Goo – across more than 64 levels set in a dangerous, physics-based world."
What do you make of World of Goo 2 so far? Reckon you'll be picking it up? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
Haven't played World of Goo yet, but looking forward to doing so and then this sequel!
Pretty gool.
...I'll leave.
The original World of Goo was a fantastic game that my wife and I both played through on the Wii. I'm definitely looking forward to this one!
Instant buy. Wii game was so gooooooood
It is interesting that it is a console exclusive. I would imagine that it will go to PC and other consoles later.
I finished the first one lately on my PS Vita (homebrew Android port) and if it'll get a physical release, then maybe I'll get it.
A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.
I really should get the first WOG on the switch since I enjoyed the demo for the first one on the wii.
