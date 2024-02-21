Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The gooey classic World of Goo is finally getting a sequel on Switch with World of Goo 2, and it's heading to the console on 23rd May, 2024.

The game looks like more of the same, which for us, is definitely a positive. It looks frankly bonkers, and we can't wait to start building ridiculous contraptions with the goo once again. Boasting realistic physics in an unrealistic world, World of Goo 2 will feature over 64 levels that are sure to baffle and delight.

"This sequel to World of Goo includes even more goo! Put your imagination to the test and use living liquid creatures to build bridges, grow towers, terraform terrain and fuel flying machines. Discover new types of Goo Balls with distinct abilities – including Explosive, Growing and Shrinking Goo – across more than 64 levels set in a dangerous, physics-based world."

What do you make of World of Goo 2 so far? Reckon you'll be picking it up? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.