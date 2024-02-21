If there's one thing we all expected to see at today's Partner Showcase, it was the reveal of a couple of Xbox titles coming to Switch. And we didn't just get one — we got two, with release dates!

Two of Obsidian's Xbox exclusives are jumping ship in 2024 and coming to Switch — the excellent narrative RPG Pentiment and the multiplayer survival game Grounded.

Pentiment will be coming out first, and it'll be available on the Switch eShop tomorrow, 22nd February 2024. Grounded will be unearthing itself on 16th April 2024, so that's not too long to wait.

These are two of the confirmed four titles that Xbox chief Phil spencer confirmed would be going multiplatform, and while he didn't name any of them, we were pretty confident that these two were two of the titles in the running.