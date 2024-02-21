Disney Epic Mickey, originally released on the Wii, will be coming to Switch later this year in a brand new "faithful remake."
Announced during today's Partner Showcase, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the House of Mouse's mascot to the console with enhanced visuals. The Wii game was released almost 14 years ago, and we've been pretty desperate to revisit this one.
In Epic Mickey, you play as Mickey Mouse after he gets himself into a little bit of trouble. Sneaking into Yen Sid's workshop, he picks up a magic paintbrush and accidentally creates the Shadow Blot. In an attempt to erase it, Mickey is sucked into another world which is full of rejected Disney characters.
The game is a platformer with lovely visuals and was released in an attempt to show the world Mickey's more mischievous side. If you want to know what we thought of the Wii version, check out our review:
Are you excited to play Epic Mickey: Rebrushed? Let us know in the comments.
Finally, people can reexperience a game that kinda sucks(and I say this as someone who really liked EM when it came out)
The first seconds, i was hoping for a realese for the Castle of Illusion 2013 remake as its not avalible on any Nintendo Console. I was very disappointed when i realized what it was.
Excited to see Epic Mickey get another shot but hopefully the camera was the first thing to be fixed because dear lord, it could get bad in the original release even by 90s 3D platformer standards.
Pretty good game. Enjoyed it a lot back when it came out
As someone who played the original game it’s honestly pretty solid. Heck it actually has (sorta) a karma system where you can make the citizens of the wasteland either happy or miserable based on what choices you make in the side quests and you can also choose to save the bosses with paint or erase them using thinner.
This is my entire childhood and I will likely be picking it up day one! Been waiting for a good excuse to revisit this one.
At first I thought it was a remake of Disney's Magical Mirror Starring Mickey Mouse which would be a niche choice for a reworking
Absolutely adored this game on the Wii and I have never been big on Disney video games. I wanted Disney games to go down this path in general but no.2 in the Epic Mick series was below average and they dispensed with the series. Insta-buy.
I remember being hyped for the game back in the day then I bought it and made it like maybe three hours in before never touching it again.
Yes!!! This is the game from the Wii era that I most wanted to get a remake, I'm beyond happy to see it return!
Never finished this when it first came out so I am glad i's getting this remake. It has some issues but I remember really liking it back then. Wish they were doing the sequel too, which I have barely touched.
This is the game where Mickey's ears are always facing the camera from any angle. Not even Kingdom Hearts 3 managed to get that effect working lol
This won the Partner Direct for me. I didn't expect to ever see Epic Mickey again. The sequels weren't good, but the original is an underrated gem. As a Disney fan who loves a good Disney game and being so intrigued about them bringing back Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, in a video game nonetheless, I remember reading about this game obsessively in Nintendo Power magazine. It mostly delivered for me and I played it a LOT. If this can improve things like the camera, this will be great.
Nice, if they improve the camera and so with the remaster, I will finally get to play it!
This was a big surprise for me as I've always wanted to play Epic Mickey and unfortunately missed it back in the day, fingers crossed they fixed the issues the original had as mentioned by some comments here!
@martynstuff I almost immediately realized it wasn't Magical Mirror as this looked way too different, but my mind also went to that at first as I had it as a kid!
There were a lot of details and Easter eggs in this game but it kinda got lost due to being SD on the Wii. Hopeful a remake can sort this out. Also would love Epic Donald which got cancelled.
Glad we got a remastered of the first one but also why not bundle it with a port of the second one?
Well, pretty decent 3rd party remake.
Will check the PS5 version if available.
While I am EXTREMELY confused as to why Disney Social Media would do a full scale remake of this and not just port it like everything else, I'm beyond happy to see Purple Lamp still working hard. It makes sense why they've been completely uneffected by the restructer, rolling from Battle for Bikini Bottom 4 onto this. They're my favorite part of my favorite publisher, and Oswald is pretty much the only part of Disney I still love without exception. This is my game. It was made for me.
I’ve never been this excited in a partner direct. This game and its sequel practically introduced me to video games and I’ve always wanted to replay it and now I get the opportunity!
Aw this makes me so happy! Excited for this one 😍
