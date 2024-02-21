Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's been out of action for a minute, but Contra: Operation Galuga finally has a release date, and it's only a few weeks away.

The reimagined version of the classic NES action game Contra, Operation Galuga lands on Nintendo Switch on 12th March 2024 for USD $39.99 / GBP £34.99. Pre-orders are open now on the eShop where you'll get a 10% discount (until 26th March), plus you can download a free demo on the eShop today to get running, gunning, and blasting. Some new gameplay was also shown off during today's Partner Showcase as part of the ending sizzle reel (at around 18:50, or above).

Contra: Operation Galuga was revealed during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. It's being developed by Shantae developer WayForward and is promised to be a reimagining of the classic '80s title with new visuals, sounds, brand new stages, new enemies and bosses, and a range of new skills and weapons.