Developer Aspyr is bringing the first two Star Wars: Battlefront games to the Nintendo Switch via the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.
The games will be playable online with a Nintendo Switch Online account and will feature up to 64 players.
New content to the collection includes Kit Fisto as a playable character and Jabba's Palace as an additional map. Here's the official rundown and some snaps:
This Classic Collection includes:
STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic)
-Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace
STAR WARS Battlefront II
-Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena
-Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto
Key Features
Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode & Galactic Conquest
Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.
STAR WARS™ Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from STAR WARS Episodes I-VI
STAR WARS™ Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers
Massive Locations with up to 64-player Online Support
-Fight on the ground: Wookiee Warriors, Jet Troopers, Droidekas and more in massive multiplayer action
-Drive iconic vehicles: Speeder Bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles
-Pilot legendary starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights
Expanded Hero Assault
Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo for the first time ever
-Fight with heroes: Mace Windu, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and many others!
-Battle with villains: Darth Maul, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and many others!
The games are coming to Switch on 14th March 2024 priced at $35.01 (!) / £31.49.
Are you looking forward to revisiting the classic Battlefront games on Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
YES this game more than any other Star Wars game was so dear to me growing up, this is day one!
Now that's a cool announcement!
The classic Star Wars Battlefront II with Heroes and Villains on more maps than just Mos Eisley is a dream come true.
The return of the king. The ultimate sleepover game back in the day. Can’t wait to play this. Hopefully 4 player split screen is still there, online is very exciting though!
Have fond memories of playing Battlefront II with a friend of mine at his house back in the day so I'll gladly take a collection including it on Switch!
Easily the best announcement of the Direct
YES! I really liked the original Battlefront II on PC. Would like to play this one on Switch!
I am SOOOOOOO excited for this.
We welcome Jedi General from the Clone Wars and member of the Jedi High Council, Kit Fisto as a playable hero. Kit’s special abilities are Saber Throw and Force Orb, making him a fierce contender in Hero Assault for hybrid ranged/melee players.
@AG_Awesome some more info:
Villains fans, don’t feel left out. We’ve also brought the Linksaber wielding Sith assassin, Asajj Ventress. Asajj’s special abilities are Star Blades and Force push, making her a great choice for close-ranged encounters and quick escapes.
With all original maps and the new bonus maps, we are packed with fan-favorite planets from across the Star Wars universe.


Fantastic announcement. My and my brother's played a LOT of this back in the day. 64 player online means I'll probably get it on my PS5 so I can play with them.
Checking the eshop though and £31.49 is a very steep price for this. Sure there are servers but I was expecting £24.99 at most.
While Rogue Squadron was my personal most wanted Star Wars remaster/enhanced port, the first two Battlefront games returning is still AMAZING news.
The switch definitely needs more online games, so this great news. I loved the first one, didnt get a chance to play much of 2 though, so this will be a treat!
I hope they keep the offline option with bots
Sorry but I don't trust Aspyr after seeing their butchering of the previous SW games. They did not add anything new to the Battlefront games, Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress were originally Xbox DLC.
*Episode 1 Racer has graphical glitches that weren't present in the originals.
*Jedi Outcast removed multiplayer and does not let you rebind your keys.
*KOTOR currently has a bug that locks you out of a certain dungeon in Korriban.
*KOTOR 2 launched with a crashing bug on Onderon, and the promised restored content DLC never showed up.
*Republic Commando removed multiplayer.
It's rather sad that the original Xbox emulated versions offer more content than Aspyr's supposed remasters.
Very excited for this. Battlefront 2 is my favorite SW game and I loved playing it on the original Xbox. I've tried playing the PC port a couple times but it's designed for mouse and keyboard and controller remaps don't provide a smooth experience for me.
Having both games on Switch is a dream come true.
@marcelominucelli I spent most of my time in Instant Action on the original so I agree. They better not remove that.
Loved Battlefront 2 so will download this! I have been disappointed with the other SW video game releases on the Switch besides 2 or 3 games which I have enjoyed
This will sell like hot cakes.
Good announcement!
Next one: Rogue Squadron!
What...? One can dream, right?
My favourite announcement! I have been playing the recent BF2, but it still doesn't have the same feel as the classic one!
Return of the King. Glad to see the restructures haven't slowed down Aspyr and Beamdog at all.
I love that Nintendo fans who just had a GameCube are getting all these star wars games we missed. Kotor 1 and 2, Republic commando, Jedi Academy, Battlefront 1 and 2. We just need Starfighter, Jedi Starfighter, and Racer revenge. Best era for star wars games.
@PKDuckman
KOTOR is the exact reason why I won't be buying this or the Tomb Raider trilogy.
