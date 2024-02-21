Developer Aspyr is bringing the first two Star Wars: Battlefront games to the Nintendo Switch via the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

The games will be playable online with a Nintendo Switch Online account and will feature up to 64 players.

New content to the collection includes Kit Fisto as a playable character and Jabba's Palace as an additional map. Here's the official rundown and some snaps:

This Classic Collection includes:
STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic)
-Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace
STAR WARS Battlefront II
-Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena
-Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

Key Features
Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode & Galactic Conquest
Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.
STAR WARS™ Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from STAR WARS Episodes I-VI
STAR WARS™ Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers

Massive Locations with up to 64-player Online Support
-Fight on the ground: Wookiee Warriors, Jet Troopers, Droidekas and more in massive multiplayer action
-Drive iconic vehicles: Speeder Bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles
-Pilot legendary starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights

Expanded Hero Assault
Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo for the first time ever
-Fight with heroes: Mace Windu, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and many others!
-Battle with villains: Darth Maul, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and many others!

The games are coming to Switch on 14th March 2024 priced at $35.01 (!) / £31.49.

Are you looking forward to revisiting the classic Battlefront games on Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.