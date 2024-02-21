Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sega has announced Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, the first brand-new Super Monkey Ball game in 10 year. It'll be rolling onto the Switch later this year on 25th June, 2024.

Featuring local co-op play for up to four players, and online multiplayer for up to sixteen, Banana Rumble looks to mix things up a bit with a brand new 'spin-dash' technique. If you're not up for playing with others, you can also tackle the 200+ stages in the game's Adventure Mode solo.

Pre-orders for the game can bag an additional 'Banana Suit' for use in-game.

