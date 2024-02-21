Sega has announced Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, the first brand-new Super Monkey Ball game in 10 year. It'll be rolling onto the Switch later this year on 25th June, 2024.
Featuring local co-op play for up to four players, and online multiplayer for up to sixteen, Banana Rumble looks to mix things up a bit with a brand new 'spin-dash' technique. If you're not up for playing with others, you can also tackle the 200+ stages in the game's Adventure Mode solo.
Pre-orders for the game can bag an additional 'Banana Suit' for use in-game.
Will you be grabbing this one when it launches? Let us know what you think with a comment down below.
Best announcement of this Direct. That is, if it's like SMB 1 and 2.
The fact that it's Switch-exclusive (at least at launch) feels like a sort-of homecoming, if you have nostalgia for the GameCube games, like I do. Back then, money was tight and I had to sell some of my GC collection, including the SMBs. Actually, I picked up SMB2 at a local CeX recently. Game still holds up.
Er... AiAi looks...different. The games looks fun but why did they redesign the characters(again)?
Looks great based on what we've seen so I'm definitely looking forward to it!
I enjoyed Super Monkey Ball and Super Monkey Ball 2 on the GameCube. Hope this turns out well!
That logo is a mess though..
Im interested. I havent played a Super Monkey Ball game since the gamecube, but this looks like it could be a fun online multiplayer experience.
Soooooo.... I'm willing to bet this is directed by the guy who said SMB1 and 2 are some of the most nuanced games in the series and wants to recapture that feel.
The last game was...okay? Mostly liked it for the nostalgia.
I'll wait for the reviews, the fact that one of my favourite GameCube games has become a hit or miss, low budget Unity project isn't great.
Great surprise announcement like Endless Ocean.
Monkey Ball is probably timed exclusive.
I'm glad we got more of the SMB games, this franchise felt more like a Nintendo legacy franchise now.
Note to self:
1 avoid Nintendo Direct 'partners' next time.
2 If I don't have a Switch 2 by the end of the year, get a PS 5 pro
3. Monkey balls 🙈 no thanks
Not sure how I feel about the redesigned characters, but this looks pretty solid already. If it reviews well, I'll pick it up
The last one didn't have multiplayer challenge mode, which without it, like what's the point of Monkey Ball.
Looking forward to this a lot. I think Banana Blitz waa a great game for the Switch, much better then most rewiews thought. . Not aa good as the first Game on Gamecube, (and mania) but it was something different and I liked the themed worlds, the jumping ability and bosses. It was more of and plattform adventure and It was pure fun on the Switch and very challenging at the end. This look like it will countinue in that direction.
Great to see a Switch exclusive from Sega also.
I hope it has Monkey Target 3
@zool More like:
1. Hate third parties
2. Hate Nintendo, hate Sony
3. Hate Sega
At this point why even play games? You grow to hate games now, go do something else. Get a new hobby even.
After Banana Mania, I'm hesitant to get too excited. I'll wait to see some impressions before jumping on it, they just can't seem to recapture what made the first two games (on GameCube) work so well.
@zool
PS5 console is pointless when even PC Handhelds plays PS5 and Xbox Series X games.
Zool? Old Amiga gamer?
Nintendo dropped the ball but Sega did in a good way!!
I can't believe Nintendo was able to paid for the temporal exclusivity of the game but didn't pay for the exclusivity of SMT V.
I'm also surprised Sega agreed, they haven't signed exclusivity deals in years. Maybe they expect it to underperform.
I liked it. I'm getting it. Love Monkey Ball.
Okay, but can you play the main stages in multiplayer? That's all I care about.
