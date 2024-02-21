Following on from its non-Nintendo debut on Apple Arcade in January 2023, the sublime horse-racing-solitaire game for 3DS, Pocket Card Jockey, has finally made the jump to Nintendo Switch as Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!
Developed by Game Freak of Pokémon fame, this curious mash-up of puzzling with breeding and racing horses was one of 3DS' finest, most off-the-wall games — a real delight that we here at Nintendo Life still find ourselves playing.
The new Switch version is the same Ride On! variant from the iOS version, adding fully 3D visuals to the races, in addition to two-to-four-player local wireless or online play. Gidd'yup!
Here's some official blurb and some images:
The Pocket Card Jockey so well-received on Nintendo 3DS has galloped its way onto Nintendo Switch, and it’s more fun than ever! Easy to learn, but filled with surprising depth, you’ll put together the best hands you can to help your horses take home the gold!
Solitaire in this game is played by clearing away cards one number higher or lower than your current card. While the game’s overall concept is the same as before, it includes new rules that allow for more strategic play, as well as racing segments reborn in glorious 3D, and can be played comfortably with Joy-Con controllers!
Whether you’re trying just one race per day, competing with players from all over the world online with the strongest horses you've bred, conquering the biggest races in the world, or just collecting cute little horses, a good time is always in the cards!
It's available now on the Switch eShop for $15.00 / £13.49. Let us know below if you'll be saddling up with Game Freak's finest.
Best announcement of the direct
Glad to see another 3DS gem restored! I'll be picking this up for sure.
Hey look it’s the original Uma Musume! (Gets death glared).
Jokes aside this game honestly looks pretty fun. I also bet my sister would like it since she loves animals.
The more 3DS games coming to Switch the better and even more so considering all the good things I've heard about this one!
@Waluigi451 Definitely my favorite as well. Wonder why it took them so long to remember this franchise existed? Such a simple premise with a great hook.
Game Freak's best game, don't @ me
Will this game have physical release?
Happy for all the people waiting for this one, it seems fun.
Fantastic news!!! Can't imagine playing this without stylus controls though.
I put 91 hours into the 3DS version and probably would have been all over it if I wasn't addicted to Balatro right now. I'll likely grab it again sooner or later though as long as they didn't stuff this version up somehow.
Only thing to really active my almonds in the Direct. $15 is steep though; I’ll pick up once it hits $10 or less.
I was curious about this one back on 3DS but was put off by the touch-heavy controls, so I never picked it up. I'd be willing to try this one on Switch...once it gets discounted.
Is touch screen play an option?
$15 seems too much for a game included in Apple's subscription service
I was addicted to this game when it first came out though I never finished it. I've been meaning to return to it. I'll try the demo and see how I like it on Switch.
One of the definite jewels in the generally packed showcase's crown. I put 45 hours into the original and will still double-dip for sure - in fact, unless some of the current sales in the same price range beg to differ, I don't rule out doing it in a matter of hours/days. But even if I procrastinate, I can admit as much without alleging that a unique and addictive hybrid title is "priced a bit steep" at $15... but sure, persist in such feedback until GameFreak folks shrug and go back to Pokemon series whose fandom-maligned contents and technical facets continue to print money out the gate at $60.😏
Not the Game Freak re-release I was hoping for, but I’ll take it.
Pretty much the only thing I cared for in the Direct, apart from Endless Ocean 3.
Game Freak’s Giga Wrecker got a physical release via Limited Run, and Little Town Hero got a wider retail release, so I hope that they or someone else issues a physical release of this gem too. I could be tempted at a discount, but at the current price, I’d rather hold out for a physical release too @Anti-Matter
@msvt : According to the eShop description, there’s full touch screen support. Either way, download the demo and try it for yourself.
@Anti-Matter Most likely not BUT stranger things have happened
This was so much fun on 3ds, glad to give it another go!
So happy this is here!!! Played this to death on the 3DS... truly one of the very best games on the system. I hope that the story and dialogues are the same as in the original, as the story is incredibly sweet, and the game has one of my favourite protagonists ever... he's such a lovely character.
GAME FREAK'S MAGNUM OPUS ON A PLATFORM PEOPLE ACTUALLY USE PRAISE BE THE LORD
I was utterly devastated when I heard that Ride On would be locked to Apple Arcade when it was initially revealed so to FINALLY have it on Switch feels like destiny being fulfilled. Absolutely grabbing this the moment I can, god I'm so happy that one of Game Freak's most beloved solo projects is finally getting the spotlight it deserves 🥰
