Following on from its non-Nintendo debut on Apple Arcade in January 2023, the sublime horse-racing-solitaire game for 3DS, Pocket Card Jockey, has finally made the jump to Nintendo Switch as Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

Developed by Game Freak of Pokémon fame, this curious mash-up of puzzling with breeding and racing horses was one of 3DS' finest, most off-the-wall games — a real delight that we here at Nintendo Life still find ourselves playing.

The new Switch version is the same Ride On! variant from the iOS version, adding fully 3D visuals to the races, in addition to two-to-four-player local wireless or online play. Gidd'yup!

Here's some official blurb and some images:

The Pocket Card Jockey so well-received on Nintendo 3DS has galloped its way onto Nintendo Switch, and it’s more fun than ever! Easy to learn, but filled with surprising depth, you’ll put together the best hands you can to help your horses take home the gold!

Solitaire in this game is played by clearing away cards one number higher or lower than your current card. While the game’s overall concept is the same as before, it includes new rules that allow for more strategic play, as well as racing segments reborn in glorious 3D, and can be played comfortably with Joy-Con controllers!

Whether you’re trying just one race per day, competing with players from all over the world online with the strongest horses you've bred, conquering the biggest races in the world, or just collecting cute little horses, a good time is always in the cards!

It's available now on the Switch eShop for $15.00 / £13.49. Let us know below if you'll be saddling up with Game Freak's finest.