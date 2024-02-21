Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Atlus is rereleasing Shin Megami Tensei V later this year in what it's calling the "definitive version" of the 2021 RPG.

Confirmed during today's Partner Showcase, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is launching on 21st June 2024 and it's going multiplatform. While this is a rerelease of the original Switch-exclusive game, it will include a brand-new storyline, new locations, new demons to negotiate and add to your team, and brand-new choices to make.

Earlier this week, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance was rated in Korea, so we were sort of expecting it to appear today. However, that release date is a nice surprise and adds yet another RPG to a year already full-to-bursting for the genre.

Here's a short summary of what to expect from this enhanced release:

"Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, and where your choices will determine the fate of all existence. Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose?"

Will you be grabbing this new version of SMTV on Switch? Let us know in the comments.