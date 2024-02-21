Atlus is rereleasing Shin Megami Tensei V later this year in what it's calling the "definitive version" of the 2021 RPG.
Confirmed during today's Partner Showcase, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is launching on 21st June 2024 and it's going multiplatform. While this is a rerelease of the original Switch-exclusive game, it will include a brand-new storyline, new locations, new demons to negotiate and add to your team, and brand-new choices to make.
Earlier this week, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance was rated in Korea, so we were sort of expecting it to appear today. However, that release date is a nice surprise and adds yet another RPG to a year already full-to-bursting for the genre.
Here's a short summary of what to expect from this enhanced release:
"Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, and where your choices will determine the fate of all existence. Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose?"
Will you be grabbing this new version of SMTV on Switch? Let us know in the comments.
I thought this would be more like Apocalypse. Now my original copy is kind of pointless.
Is there a dlc option to buy it separately or is this a new release entirely? Also i assume this is the base game + new content then?
I'm glad it releases on other plattforms as well. Already play the original on Switch and really liked it but it really could benefit from a better resolution + framerate
@superguy123 It's Atlus we are talking about so I wouldn't expect them to offer the new content as DLC
What does it means for the owners of the original game? Persona 5 The Royal situation?
Kinda weird, do you think they will release the extra content as a paid DLC? I don’t think I plan on completely repurchasing this game.
@mariomaster96 well if i look at persona 5 royal, it was basically a new game with significant changes, i wonder if this is gonna be the same?
