21st November 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s debut on N64. In honour of the occasion, we’re republishing our reader-ranked list of every Zelda game. Does Ocarina still hold up? Oh yes, but you can find out how it rates against the latest entries in this here ranking. Enjoy!
Remember, this list is dynamic and governed in real-time by each game's User Rating on our games database. Therefore, it is subject to change even after publication!
In order to rate any of the games on the list below out of 10, logged-in Nintendo Life users can simply tap the 'star', assign the game a personal rating, and influence the order below. Enjoy!
What are the best Zelda games? Following decades of adventures across Nintendo consoles, ranking The Legend of Zelda series is one heck of an undertaking. Bar a couple of exceptions, each entry is pretty much a classic, and even the 'lesser' ones are really rather good. The majority are among the very best games on the consoles that parented them, so assembling them in order is no small task.
Thankfully, we've been able to enlist some very fine people to aid us in the task of ranking every Zelda game ever: you lovely Nintendo Life readers, of course! The reader-ranked list below is governed by each game's User Rating in our database, and is therefore subject to change after publication, even as you're reading this. It's an ever-evolving, 'definitive' Zelda ranking that we'll keep updated with new entries as they release.
When it comes to different versions of the same game, after some debate we've decided to throw everything in for the most part — HD remasters, 3DS remakes, GBA ports, the works! We have excluded a few things (the GameCube compilations, BOTW on Wii U, and the non-Switch versions of Hyrule Warriors, for example), but we think it's interesting to see within the overall ranking how the remasters and remakes fare against one another.
And no, we haven't included the Philips CD-i ones (or the DS Tingle curios), but we have included some significant spin-offs, such as Cadence of Hyrule and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
Don't think spin-offs, remakes, or remasters should be included? We've got a solution for you: mentally remove the offending games from the list and — voilà — a svelte, sparkling ranking without any of those blithering pretenders to the Hylian throne.
So, let's grab the Master Sword and our Hylian Shield and head out on an adventure. Here is the Legend of Zelda series, as ranked by you, from worst to best...
33. Link's Crossbow Training (Wii)
An introduction to the little-used plastic Wii Zapper peripheral, Link's Crossbow Training is a little nine-level high-score shooting game which uses various assets and areas from Twilight Princess as Link attempts to improve his crossbow skills using the Wii Remote's pointer functionality.
It's not unenjoyable, and you can pick the disc up for next to nothing these days. While there are sections where you can control Link in a first/third-person perspective, it should not be confused with a fully-fledged Zelda game in any way, shape or form. It is, however, a fun little aside in the Legend of Zelda-verse.
32. The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (3DS)
The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes, while not a bad game, pales in comparison to the rest of the Zeldas (and the Four Swords games in particular). You play as Blue, Green, and Red Link, and work together to battle bosses, solve puzzles, and gather loot. The big new feature was the Totem mechanic, which enabled you to stack the three Links on top of each other, although it just wasn't enough to elevate this entry.
Tri Force Heroes still exudes the charm of the franchise and throws in some delightful features all of its own. Outfits are a high point, as are the presentation and soundtrack, and there are moments of wonder when level design and teamwork come together in harmony. Uneven stage design and poor communication options in multiplayer and a single-player experience that feels like an afterthought put this one at the bottom of the illustrious series' Totem pole, though.
31. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (NES)
A radical departure from the template of the first game, Zelda II has enjoyed something of a reappraisal in recent post-Dark Souls years. It's an inscrutable game and one with which we wouldn't feel bad in the slightest using the rewind function if you were playing via Nintendo Switch Online, or save states elsewhere, but it's worth persevering with. In a series that, in the past, risked turning into a by-the-numbers adventure by slavishly sticking to a formula, this first sequel was anything but a repetition — a deeper combat system with RPG levelling elements and side-on platforming villages and dungeons made this a very different experience from the original.
You could argue that too much of its sense of adventure and 'wonder' is lost to frustration, but no more so than in other challenging 8-bit games. If you've bounced off The Adventure of Link in the past, we'd urge you to give it another go.
30. The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Anniversary Edition (DSiWare)
The first Four Swords experience — originally an 'add-on' mode included as part of the GBA port of Link to the Past — was multiplayer-only until an enhanced port added a single-player mode and was made available on DSiWare for free for a limited time in 2011 (and later very briefly on 3DS in 2014). It enabled up to four friends to battle through Hyrule together as four Links in differently coloured garb and is very good, too.
It's a shame that playing it today is so difficult; an online-enabled port would make an excellent addition to Nintendo Switch Online.
29. Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Switch eShop)
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda *breathe* is an excellent game, but is it a Zelda game?
Short answer: Absolutely.
Long answer: This wasn't a case of Brace Yourself Games simply swapping out the sprites of Crypt of the NecroDancer with Link and Zelda. This new musical take on Hyrule and the top-down Zelda mechanics we all know so well freshened the formula while retaining all the hallmarks you'd expect in a Nintendo-developed Zelda title. You get the exploration, the discovery, the wonder, the items, the dungeons and — most of all — the music, all shot through with a rhythm-based gameplay twist that takes a while to get used to, but is immensely satisfying once you do. It's also arguably the most replayable Zelda game ever, with each new game juggling the landscape and layout of the kingdom (cleverly playing with the notion of Hyrule's ever-changing geography throughout the series), meaning no playthrough will be quite the same.
It won't click with everyone, and if you're after 80-hour epics, you'll want to look elsewhere. But there are plenty of them already. Having a smaller Hylian experience that feels uniquely fresh and also completely 'Zelda' is a joy.
28. The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (GCN)
A collaborative adventure in the Legend of Zelda mould was something many had dreamt of for a long time, and the Four Swords part of the GBA port of A Link to the Past made the jump to the TV screen here in Four Swords Adventures. There's a single-player game in there, but the real meat of the experience involved each of the four players hooking their own GBA to the GameCube with the requisite link cable and controlling their Link in a screen-hopping adventure long before Nintendo went asymmetric with the Wii U gamepad. It's a brilliant co-op Zelda game hampered only by the fact that it required so much kit to function.
Link Between Worlds should be in the top 5, but solid list.
Majora's Mask (N64) is the best. I felt that way when it released, and I feel that way even more now after it has been followed up by many great but inferior Zelda games.
Cadence of Hyrule should be higher
Didn't we already have one of these? Well thanks for the new one! Now this wonderful comment will sit near the top of the list for everyone to see FOR ALL TIME.
No Zelda's Adventure ?!? What a lousy list.
BOTW is my favorite game by far and the only game that can top it is TOTK
Ha, this is stupid, N64 Majora's Mask isn't even on the list!
Edit: now it is.
No Oracle of Ages or Seasons? Onyx didn't die for this level of disrespect.
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Breath Of The Wild has earned its place. Ocarina of time is phenomenal, but Breath Of The Wild is literally Ocarina but bigger and better looking, minus the ganondorf.
I too think that BotW is just a modern gaming marvel!
@TheBigBlue BotW is great but it doesn't have dozens of memorable moments like OoT, does it? I've completed BotW 4 times and almost nothing stands out in my mind. It's a fun exploratory experience for sure, but everything kind of blend together with the open world. The Lost Woods, Hyrule Castle, and Divine Beasts are the only memorable parts. Whereas in OoT, nearly every area, character, song, cut scene, dungeon, and boss is engraved in my mind.
That said, I probably do prefer BotW, but I would never say that it's "literally Ocarina but bigger." The experiences are quite vastly different, and without the fact that they both feature Link, I don't think most people would objectively find the games all that similar at all.
Disagree about BOTW, but eh.
@IceCatraz @Strumpan A tagging mishap — they're all present now.
Link's Awakening DX, A Link to the Past, Majora's Mask, Four Sword Adventures and BotW are my favorites and in that order. Most Zelda games are amazing but these are the ones I play time and again. When will they give us a Paper Zelda game???
Minish Cap deserves to be in the top 10. Skyward Sword deserves to be in the bottom 2.
Nothing makes me more tempted to believe the average person has objectively awful taste than seeing Breath of the Wild, Link to the Past, and Wind Waker in the top 5 while Twilight Princess barely makes 10 and Skyward Sword doesn't even make 20.
My favourite is Twilight Princess and Breath of the Wild is seriously overrated, but that's just my opinion, clearly a majority thinks differently.
They all great and gave us hours of fun.
The top 10 can be in any order
Not gonna lie, it's a little odd seeing the remastered versions ranked lower than the original games.
@dartmonkey The incredible Link’s Awakening Switch remake is absent!
Now… let’s all vote it into the top 10!
I definitely wouldn't rank Skyward Sword that low myself, but I know how divisive that game was.
Ok I was looking at where the Tingle's Rosy Rupeeland was and while scrolling I was "ok, not the last... wait it made it to top 20? TOP 10?" All that emotional rollercoaster only to see that it's not on the list at all.
@somnambulance It ain’t now. 😉 Thanks 👍
No Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity?
@NintendoByNature
I think it comes down how it was at the time it was released. Sure, the remakes are still great games, but they don't have the same impact as when the originals were released.
For instance, OoT on N64 has blurryness in distances and short draw distances, making it visually a much more mysterious game than later releases, and it subtracts a lot from it, personally.
@Strumpan Yes it is…?
I agree… even though the Tingle duology aren’t technically a Zelda game… they should be considered.
Also Age of Calamity is missing.
And … sigh … BOTW shouldn’t even be in the top 3-5 ….. I think many people see through all the wrongs of that game as time passes by
Twilight Ptincess is the most disrespected Zelda title, while Wind Waker is the most overrated.
Link To The Past is still the best Zelda game made, I'm surprised Nintendo hasn't made a 3D remake of it.
@marandahir Now it is. It wasn't at first.
Fascinating that the only remakes in the top ten are Ocarina of Time 3D at No. 7 and The Wind Waker HD at no. 6.
These were the only remakes that were pretty much universally loved, to my recollection, and they both felt like substantial improvements on their predecessors akin to that of Metroid Prime Remastered or Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition that they are THE definitive way to play the game.
While I loved the TPHD, SSHD, LADX, LAHD, HWL, HWDE, and MM3D remakes, I understand where each of those get criticized.
TPHD had the amiibo-locked hard mode and bonus dungeons. I had the amiibo, but I get the complaint. It also was less of an improvement on TP than WWHD was on TWW.
MM3D may be an improvement in nearly every way on MM - save perhaps the boss fights, the location of the Stone Mask and Giant's Mask, the Zora swimming, and the change in tone when you're not personally scared about losing your progress now that you can perma-save at anytime or even just close the 3DS to put the game to sleep. I personally prefer 100% of the changes in the game, but I get the complaints.
SSHD and the Hyrule Warrior remakes are only listed above because their base titles are considered "not good enough" to make the top ten. I loved them, though.
Link's Awakening's 2 remakes — I'm surprised neither made the top ten, but not surprised that the original GB version is #3 on the list. There's something about the originality of the first version of the game that even if Link's Awakening DX is strictly superior version of the exact same game, it lacked the punch and newness that the 1993 GB title had. And LA for S (what I call LAHD), it's amazing and I love it to death but it feels quite different from the game boy game. This is how I want to see remakes of other similar game boy titles (The Frog for Whom The Bell Tolls; Zelda Oracle series) but if you don't like it becasue of how different it looks from both the manual/box art of LA and from the tiny sprite art of the game, I get it.
@Strumpan now I see that, having read the rest of the comments. Sorry and thank you!
Link's Awakening was amazing, but better than A Link to the Past? No way!
Well... No. The order is a bit rough. Not surprising, but a bit rough.
My top 3 (not in order) would include:
Majora's Mask
Skyward Sword
Breath of the Wild
Tri Force Heroes also very underrated.
Them's fighting words.
My top 5 (obviously not objective):
1. Majora's Mask
2. Breath of the Wild
3. A Link Between Worlds
4. Ocarina of Time
5. Twilight Princess
A Link to the Past and A Link Between Worlds are great, but I think the best 2D one is Link's Awakening, original or DX. The remake didn't really do it for me - I think it needs d-pad control and the "grid" map system.
Wind Waker is my favourite 3D one as I think it had a magical tone, perfect gameplay and the right balance of linear plot and optional exploration. Ocarina of Time is 2nd, I'd say the 3DS one for now. Majora's Mask and Twilight Princess (GC or Wii U) battle for 3rd place.
If Nintendo would remake Ocarina of Time with visuals as good as Metroid Prime Remastered, that would be one impressive piece of software.
I don't really care where each game falls. Most of the bigguns are special to me for their own reasons, and I'm not going to relitigate the strengths and weaknesses of BotW especially. I love that game.
That said Skyward Sword is just not for me at all, it seems. I keep trying with that game. Bores me to tears.
A Link to the Past should be third. Awakening is great, but ALttP is pure MAGIC.
I loved the open world of BOTW and the crafting mechanism but absolutely hated the fact that they didnt include themed dungeons. I know there were the shrines but the were not anywhere near as good as the full blown dungeons from previous Zelda titles imo. The degradable weapons were not my bag and broke far too quickly. Also the bosses absolutely sucked. I hope the new game has dungeons otherwise it will be a hard pass from me. (ive avoided everything on the game up until now)
Not enough love for A Link Between Worlds and Spirit Tracks. Both are amazing games.
I personally would put the Switch remake of Link's Awakening above the originals, Wind Waker HD above the original, and the 3DS remakes of OoT and MM above the originals.
Sad to see Zelda II rank so low on the list
Having just played it for the first time a couple of weeks ago, Link's Awakening Remake is criminally low on this list.
Breath of the Wild on its throne, where it belongs.
Majora's Mask 3D, The Wind Waker HD, A Link Between Worlds, and A Link to the Past would fill out the rest of my top five.
Hopefully Tears of the Kingdom hits a new series high. Less than two months left!
I don't absolutely agree with this list
@ThainEshKelch that makes sense I suppose
@FleaBag_11 Cheers!
Why are the Skyward Swords so low? HD was so good, and definitely much better than the Wii version.
I didn’t realize until now that SS is so disliked. I didn’t really like the Wii version, but the port was great. Also, why are the originals above the remakes/ports?
@Strumpan um, you mean #8?
tri force heroes. 😔
my wife (then girlfriend) and i were HYPED when this came out, bought (if memory serves) TWO copies so we could play through a 2d zelda TOGETHER(!!!) ....only to find that its a one OR three player game, not a 1-3 player game. 😮💨
i mean seriously who can get the same group of three people together enough to actually play through a game like this? children, i suppose.
ive not seen this requirement ever in a game, before or since.
such a wasted opportunity (and money.)
@JH1022 Link to the Past is nowhere near the best Zelda and it hasn't aged well. Its own sequel does everything better. Link's Awakening is just better in every capacity right down to dungeon design, the overworld, gameplay, characters, story and exploration.
I really wanted to like Skyward Sword, but I just didn’t gel with that one. I might give it another shot, but the intro is so sluggish. You need to caffeinate yourself or your fall asleep wandering around that boring first dungeon.
Top five: 1. Breath of the Wild 2. Link’s Awakening 3. Link to the Past 4. Wind Waker 5. Ocarina
@NotTelevision Yeah Skyward Sword has a very heavy narrative. They went back on that with BOTW.
Not bad!
For me, 1.BotW 2.WW 3.OoA 4.MM 5.OoT
Holy overrated twilight princess
@LikelySatan Same and personally I like even Skyward Sword (finally finished it thanks to the Switch version), but absolutely fair if that one's not for you!
That's a terrible "best of list"!!! Zelda: wand of Gamelon should definitely be #1.
I don’t understand why people love OoT so much. It is not a bad game in the least, but I think it sits somewhere around 5 or 6 to me on a list. I didn’t play it when it came out, but played it about 6 years ago for the first time. I would out BoTW, Links Awakening, the original, and maybe even Skyward Sword above it. Not knocking it, and totally respect people ranking it highly, it’s just interesting to me how I love the series and definitely don’t agree with the majority on this one.
This list is based on audience voting. I'd like to hear from that guy who said that BotW is really a 8/10 game after the honeymoon period. It seems most players rate it as the best Zelda and that can be no less than 10/10.
@JohnnyMind I want to like it. Hope I do some day.
Breath of the Wild is great game no question but its not a great Zelda game by any stretch.
Hyrule Warriors AOC is underrated
Tip three for me would be 1. Ocarina, 2. Wind Waker, 3. Breath of the Wild. After that not sure, one of the 2d ones, maybe link to the past. Ocarina and wind waker are the most magical and have the best ideas in them. Breath of the wild in 3rd for its incredible art style despite fewer great gaming ideas and fewer memorable characters. MM was amazing but a bit gimmicky, twilight princess was really good - a lot better than skyward sword which fell flat.
@Dr_Corndog Yeah they did make one already.
@AstraeaV I think that would be a lot of fun
@NotTelevision
Day 4 of Skyward Sword with no sleep. Soda getting flat. Fi just won't...stop.......talking!!!
@sketchturner
You said: "BotW is great but it doesn't have dozens of memorable moments like OoT, does it? I've completed BotW 4 times and almost nothing stands out in my mind."
Your statement is a bit of a head-scratcher. BotW has tons of memorable moments.
I could go on and on.
I grew up with Ocarina of Time and played it with all vigor when it first released on the N64. Breath of the Wild held just as many memorable moments for me. Probably more, if I'm being real.
I think skyward sword should have been ranked higher because it has great dungeons and a good story the only bad part about it to me is the getting off skyloft
also link crossbow training is the best game ever made
So TOTK is better than BOTW in almost every way, but BOTW tops the rankings, how does that work? Anyway Ocarina is still tops for me.
On my list TOTK made it to nr1 2nd is now ocarina of time, 3rd majoras mask and 4th ia Breath of the wild.
@Gracetrack But non of those are memorable "Zelda" moments and could easily have come from any open world game. Most of the ones you highlighted reminds me of my time playing ESO.
There is no feeling of progression in BotW or TotK compared with okder entries in the series, you get all of the needed tools in the few minutes of the game and the rest of the "game" is opening towers and random NPC fetch quests (like every ubisoft open world game to date).
For me the joy in Zelda games has always been getting a new Item and then figuring out how to use it to beat the dungeon and subsequent boss.
Link's Awakening is an impressive Game Boy game, but vastly overrated. There, I said it.
@Sinton when did you play it? Cause i think that matters.
I’ve played TOTK for 5 hours and I can already say it’s a better game than botw
Link between worlds, link to the past, minish cap, botw and Tears of the Kingdom are my top 5 to play. Loooove them
Nearly finished totk and it's excellent, but can't put my finger on exactly why I still prefer botw over it.
Best: Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask and Twilight Princess.
@Chaotic_Neutral
"none of those are memorable 'Zelda' moments and could easily have come from any open world game. Most of the ones you highlighted reminds me of my time playing ESO."
1. You can't honestly say that things like your first encounter with a BotW Guardian robot, your first encounter with a Lynel, first time shield-surfing while popping off arrows at enemies, first time encountering a Divine Beast, your first Shrine, your first encounter with the Lord of the Mountain, your first time causing lightning to strike an enemy by using your own equipment as a lightning rod, your first time starting a brush fire and then using the updraft it creates to glide up on your paraglider and bullet-time snipe an enemy with arrows... and so forth... are experiences that "could easily have come from any open world game" prior to BotW. And no, I'm not going to allow you to fallaciously emphasize things which are simply common to video games writ large, such as shooting arrows at things, having dungeon-like structures, puzzle-solving, etc.. A lot of games share base-level ideas and mechanics such as those, but that does not mean they can't/don't implement them in ways that are uniquely their own. Those things I listed about BotW are uniquely BotW, and thus uniquely Zelda.
2. That person’s statement, the one to which I originally replied, made no differentiation between memorable “moments” and memorable “Zelda moments”. He didn’t even so much as imply said distinction. That's because...
3. Making such a distinction is silly. Friend, a memorable moment is a memorable moment, period.
4. When I think of Breath of the Wild, I remember all those moments and more. Therefore, they are “memorable moments” for me.
5. Hard disagree that there isn't a great feeling of progression in BotW. I sensed a great deal of progression during my 200+ hours of playing the game.
6. To your final remark, I’m glad that’s what gives you joy in Zelda games. That and much more gives me joy in Zelda games. BotW was lacking that aspect, but the joy of everything else in it completely washed away any feeling of disappointment I might have had in there being no classically designed dungeons.
Grace and Peace.✌️
I’m actually enjoying TotK perhaps even more than BotW, which is my personal favorite. TotK might end up being my personal #1. Quite impressive after all the Zelda games I’ve played over the years.
I haven't played every Zelda so I can't really vote. But the two that are the most memorable to me, by a large margin, is the first game and The Wind Waker.
Having the Warriors Toei games here doesn't really fit for me.
@Chaotic_Neutral I wholeheartedly agree.
@Friendly It shouldn't matter in a ranking of best games of all time. But I played it six years ago. Played three or four Zelda games that year, and the rest were better.
TOTK has taken my top spot, and not just for Zelda games either. This is what it feels like to rekindle the love of Nintendo magic and a reminder why I always stick with 'em. When Nintendo is "on" there's nothing better, and TOTK has (like when I got my Switch back in 2017) reminded me of what it felt like to just LOVE that magic.
@Sinton it does matter, though, considering this is a user score and a lot of the score is based on nostalgia and impact at the time. Also, did you play link’s awakening as the 3d or 4th in a row that year? The games might to feel a bit sameish after a couple before that.
Having said that: Link’s Awakenings is my first Zelda game ever and i’m still blown away that that fully fledged game fits on a gameboy cartridge and I still love it and replay the game every two years.
Link’s Awakening should not be placed higher than Link to the Past. They are both awesome games but Link to the Past is better.
TotK has the best story out of any Zelda game (so far at least, haven't yet completed it), and it has so much better sidequests compared to BotW.
Otherwise, it's pretty much like BotW, except more complex and with a lot more content. Some could argue it could be even be a bit too complex and overwhelming to its own good, and prefer the more simplistic approach of BotW.
I want to finish TotK 100%, and that does not mean collecting all korok seeds, I just meant doing all the other side adventures/ quests etc., before deciding whether it's better than BotW or not.
Also, I would love to see Majora’s Mask (whichever version, I played the 3ds one) at least make the top five as it is my favorite Zelda game.
How is BOTW top? Tears of the Kingdom is better in every single way and even without that game I wouldn't put BOTW 1st.
My top 3 would be
Ocarina of Time
Tears of The Kingdom
Windwaker
@Il_Nintenditore I agree with you, Ocarina of Time is the literally foundation of how we play 3D action adventure games today. Even the recent God of War games adapted to follow its formula and became a huge success off the back of that
In before ''Your Zelda game is so overrated and my Zelda game is very underrated'' comments
Oh wait... I'm about 100 comments too late...
My God, there is no chance that Link's Awakening is better than A Link to the Past.
@Friendly Even if the score is based on nostalgia, it shouldn't give a game released in 1993 any edge over a game released in 1992 (A Link to the Past), for instance. And no one can convince me that a Game Boy game is better than every single Super Nintendo game.
I don't recall exactly the order, but I'm guessing after A Link to the Past and before Twilight Princess.
@Namco Isn't that the point of a comment section to any «best of» article? What else should we discuss?
My favourite Zelda games are, A Link To The Past, Link's Awakening, Ocarina Of Time, Majoras Mask, Wind Waker, Twillight Princess and Skyward Sword.
I am sure the list will get bigger.
I would absolutely love a remake of a link to the past in the same way they did links awakening…
Day 1 preorder that!
@RetroGames I enjoy them each equally, very fun games.
Only thing sillier than Zelda II being so low is Link between Worlds being so high.
Well, that, and filling this list with spin-offs and remakes. Oh, well.
@Il_Nintenditore
Nah, just the way people go about it... You at least put ''my opinion'' behind well... your opinion. Some comments are just ''This one shouldn't be this high, it's really not as good as you think! Facts!''
Not that I really care, I was just messing around, as I'm sure more users in this comment section are.
I’m sure TotK will get higher as time goes on
@Sinton a link to the past and link’s awakening are very similar mechanics wise. I think what you felt was ‘more of the same’, instead of something refreshing or new. Link’s awakening is my favourite of the two because it was the first zelda for me, the story, music and setting intrigues me way more, it is more condensed, focused and less bloated by a lot of stuff and mechanics and tools you never use. So yeah, to me it deserves a higher mark.
gane ratings have to evolve over time in the era they are ranked..
I don’t understand the adoration for Link’s Awakening. Is it just nostalgia? I’ve played a couple of times (both GB and remake) and it’s just such a weak entry in the series to me. I like the story and concept, but the dungeons and world design are some of the worst in the series to me. Am I missing something? Maybe I just don’t get it.
That aside, LOVING Tears of the kingdom so far.
Zelda on the nes, where it all started, the grandmother of all zelda games... Hard to ignore the absence in the top 5.
I'm glad to see Link's Awakening in the Top 3, it's got one of the best stories, soundtracks, and settings in the series. It's also secretly one of the most influential Zelda games too, LttP may have established the Zelda formula but Awakening refined it in terms of combat, progression, and how dungeons worked. It's the superior game in every way aside from scale.
Twilight Princess was the peak of the TLoZ franchise. It has all the elements that make a Zelda game legendary.
BotW and TotK are great games, but not great Zelda games.
@StarryCiel I disagree on all points. I don't understand how anyone can say the dream story is any good, and it's far from the best the series has to offer. And while it's soundtrack is good for a Game Boy game, I would never listen to those instead of the later games (or even the three first in the series).
How did it improve combat, progression and how dungeons work?
@Sinton LttP's dungeons are very heavy on the combat, and the Boss Key unlocking the dungeon item is something no other game in the series does. Awakening's dungeons strike a better balance between navigation, platforming, puzzle-solving and combat. I also think the overworld is more dense and visually-varied than LttP's Hyrule, and I prefer how you slowly uncover it throughout the game. As for the combat and movement in general, it just feels more fluid in the GB games and Link's sword is a bit less stubby.
I hard disagree on the dream story though, I'd say it's one of the most personal and emotional stories in the series and the way the twist was revealed is incredibly well-done. Link's Awakening is one of my favorite games period, it doesn't matter if it's on a Game Boy or a Switch, 2D or 3D, because I think its design is pretty much perfect.
@StarryCiel I still disagree, but thanks for the thorough explanation.
@StarryCiel And to be clear, I enjoy Link's Awakening for what it is, and it's probably the best Game Boy game made. But to me it's like a concept album that deviates somewhat from my favorite artist's original sound.
Top 5:
1. Majora's Mask
2. Link's Awakening (Switch version)
3. Tears of the Kingdom
4. A Link to the Past
5. Breath of the Wild
TOTK is a far better game than BOTW! It improved everything in marvelous ways! And to me it’s the best game of all time already along with Link to the Past and OOT.
BotW is a Wii U game
Both wind waker versions over Twilight Princess.
BASED.
Great list but I would personally rank 'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' a lot higher. Awesome game and I loved being able to play as Zelda (fully powered), Mipha, Revali and Impa and being able to see what parts of Hyrule looked like before they were destroyed.
I would love a sequel set in the changed timeline with the champions still alive or another 'Hyrule Warriors' game that connects onto 'Tears of the Kingdom' in a similar way.
I'm an original Link's Awakening and Majora's Mask fan, but man am I ever smitten with Tears. It will be interesting to see how people look back on it. I just finished a quest that I am not going to spoil, but it was absolutely amazing.
@Debbiee Hyrule Warriors sure is a dope DW mod.
@Sculptor The Legend of Zelda is a Famicom Disk System game...
Too many spin-offs and rereleases! Stick to the mainline!
Haven't looked at the list yet but I'm pretty sure I can take an educated guess on where TOTK falls XD
EDIT: ....well I'll be damned: I actually didn't see that coming 👏
As for my personal favourite, while I haven't played too many Zelda games myself, it's definitely a toss-up between Link to the Past and Link's Awakening: both provide clear advantages over the other that make it pretty difficult to choose between them. LttP has incredibly engaging gameplay between overworld exploration, items and dungeon design, while LA provides an utterly enrapturing story that really made me feel connected to the place I was exploring. As someone who greatly values the role of story in games, LA is my current favourite but both are absolutely fantastic
In my opinion, a link to the past will bever be topped
This list would feel more tidy if you’d bunch together the re-releases, at least in cases where the retouch was absolutely minor. Skyward Sword, Wind Waker, Majora’s Mask, Ocarina and Twilight Princess are almost identical to their first issues. I’d argue that the only remake worthy of a separate entry is Link’s Awakening.
Remasters and sequels that show improvements and address flaws in the the original/predecessor, as stated in this list.
Yet are all ranked lower than the original/predecessor…
…what?
Hard to pick a top 5 anymore lol. Ultimately will probably be BotW, ALBW, AoL, OoT and TotK.
Best Zelda games ever made...
OoT
MM
WW
LttP
@locky-mavo The Majora's Mask remake is inferior. It ruined Zora swimming and the bosses.
@Znake I agree. I love botw, but it’s ludicrous that an improved version of it is lower, but whatever. At least it’s with OoT and Botw.
If "to each their own" was a list. 🤣
Everyone is allowed to have their own opinion. That being said, this list is wrong. Haha!
