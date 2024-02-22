For everyone else, to access another region's eShop on Switch, you'll need to change the region of an existing Nintendo Account (not a child account). This could be your main account, or an additional account linked to another profile on your Switch. Remember that every Nintendo Account must be tied to a different email address.

Things to consider when changing your Nintendo Account's region

It is possible to switch the region of your main Nintendo Account (and change back again after downloading the Japanese Switch Online apps), but with some caveats and potential issues to think about.

If you're worried, we would recommend not switching regions on your primary Nintendo Account (the one you buy your games on and pay for your Nintendo Switch Online subscription through) for several reasons:

Any unspent balance on your account means you won't be able to change regions anyway

Auto-renewals enabled for subscription payment or pre-orders for any Switch software on your account may also prevent region-switching

If your account is linked to a Nintendo Network ID (a legacy account for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U), the link will be terminated (less of an issue now that the eShops on those consoles are now closed)

You won't be able to use unexpired Gold Points connected to your original account unless you change the region back

If you have the Admin role in a Family Group of Nintendo Accounts, reactivation of child accounts is subject to a $0.50 charge per account for child protection reasons. Here's how Nintendo's website puts it:

If you are a member of a family group and have the admin role, any Nintendo Accounts for children (age 12 and under) in the family group will be unusable until they undergo a confirmation process. Follow the on-screen instructions to enter credit card information for a one-time COPPA charge to reactivate the child accounts.

To save potential headaches with interrupted subscriptions or missing Gold Points, we recommend creating an entirely separate Nintendo Account tied to a different profile on your Switch and using that to switch regions.

Steps to change the region of a Nintendo Account

Firstly, you'll need to do this via an internet browser — it's not possible to change the region of a Nintendo Account on the Switch itself.

Go to the Nintendo Account website and sign in to the Nintendo Account you wish to change Click 'Change' and select 'Japan' from the list of options, then 'Save Changes' Check the confirmation screen and click 'I agree' if you're happy to proceed

On your Switch, enter the Switch eShop with the relevant profile and you should have access to the Japanese eShop. It may take a little time for the change to register — try again if the change doesn't show immediately.

Once you have downloaded the software you want (use the Nintendo Switch Online tab in the left column to find the NSO apps for retro systems), you can switch the region of your Nintendo Account back if you wish — or keep it for easy access to the Japanese eShop.

Frequently Asked Questions

Great! But the game's in Japanese...

It is! As we said at the very beginning, Mother 3 was only ever released in Japan, and while we have our fingers crossed for an official English localisation one day, unfortunately, it's only currently available in Japanese in an official capacity.

How am I able to play Mother 3 if I don't have a Japanese Nintendo Switch Online subscription?

Nintendo doesn't region-lock its Switch eShops and doesn't care what region your NSO subscription is tied to — only that you have one.

This means that you're able to access other regions' eShops and download software. If you have the ability to add funds in the appropriate currency (either via direct purchase with a credit card registered in that country or through region-specific eShop credit purchased from a third party like Play-Asia or Amazon Japan), you can buy games on foreign eShops just as you would on your own region's store.

Nintendo's retro game apps are free to download, and the check for an active Switch Online subscription occurs only when you start the software and then periodically (every two weeks, we believe).

Again, as long as one account on your Switch has an active NSO Expansion Pack subscription, you'll be able to access the apps and play the games (on that Switch).