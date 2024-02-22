Mother 3 On Switch
Image: Gavin Lane / Nintendo Life

Mother 3, the celebrated final part of the EarthBound trilogy (as it's known in the West), is available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in Japan.

As of 21st February 2024, the 2006 Game Boy Advance title is available as part of the Switch Online service's library to anyone with a subscription at the Expansion Pack level — even if you're not in Japan, although accessing it without a Japanese Nintendo Account requires jumping through some hoops.

In this guide, we'll show you how to access Mother 3 on Switch wherever you happen to be in the world.

How to play Mother 3 on Switch Guide

First, remember — it's in Japanese

Before we get into it, please be aware that while you can access and play Mother 3 on any Nintendo Switch system with an active Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription, the game will remain in Japanese regardless — Mother 3 is not playable in English on Switch.

The game was never officially released outside of Japan, and while an excellent fan translation exists, an official English localisation has yet to see the light of day. So, while you're able to play it, you'll need a working understanding of Japanese to understand its quirky, rich, heartfelt writing (or a lot of patience to translate it on the fly using your translation tool of choice).

How to access Mother 3 on Switch outside Japan

First, you'll need two things: An active Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription, and either:

  • an existing Japanese-region Nintendo Account, OR
  • a Nintendo Account of any region with no Switch eShop balance or pre-orders attached

We cover the creation of Nintendo Accounts in our guide below, so if you already have a Japanese-region Nintendo Account, away with you to the eShop — enjoy Mother 3!

For everyone else, to access another region's eShop on Switch, you'll need to change the region of an existing Nintendo Account (not a child account). This could be your main account, or an additional account linked to another profile on your Switch. Remember that every Nintendo Account must be tied to a different email address.

Things to consider when changing your Nintendo Account's region

It is possible to switch the region of your main Nintendo Account (and change back again after downloading the Japanese Switch Online apps), but with some caveats and potential issues to think about.

If you're worried, we would recommend not switching regions on your primary Nintendo Account (the one you buy your games on and pay for your Nintendo Switch Online subscription through) for several reasons:

  • Any unspent balance on your account means you won't be able to change regions anyway
  • Auto-renewals enabled for subscription payment or pre-orders for any Switch software on your account may also prevent region-switching
  • If your account is linked to a Nintendo Network ID (a legacy account for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U), the link will be terminated (less of an issue now that the eShops on those consoles are now closed)
  • You won't be able to use unexpired Gold Points connected to your original account unless you change the region back
  • If you have the Admin role in a Family Group of Nintendo Accounts, reactivation of child accounts is subject to a $0.50 charge per account for child protection reasons. Here's how Nintendo's website puts it:

If you are a member of a family group and have the admin role, any Nintendo Accounts for children (age 12 and under) in the family group will be unusable until they undergo a confirmation process. Follow the on-screen instructions to enter credit card information for a one-time COPPA charge to reactivate the child accounts.

To save potential headaches with interrupted subscriptions or missing Gold Points, we recommend creating an entirely separate Nintendo Account tied to a different profile on your Switch and using that to switch regions.

Image: Gavin Lane / Nintendo Life

Steps to change the region of a Nintendo Account

Firstly, you'll need to do this via an internet browser — it's not possible to change the region of a Nintendo Account on the Switch itself.

  1. Go to the Nintendo Account website and sign in to the Nintendo Account you wish to change
  2. Click 'Change' and select 'Japan' from the list of options, then 'Save Changes'
  3. Check the confirmation screen and click 'I agree' if you're happy to proceed

On your Switch, enter the Switch eShop with the relevant profile and you should have access to the Japanese eShop. It may take a little time for the change to register — try again if the change doesn't show immediately.

Once you have downloaded the software you want (use the Nintendo Switch Online tab in the left column to find the NSO apps for retro systems), you can switch the region of your Nintendo Account back if you wish — or keep it for easy access to the Japanese eShop.

Mother 3 on Nintendo Switch Online
Image: Nintendo Life

Frequently Asked Questions

Great! But the game's in Japanese...

It is! As we said at the very beginning, Mother 3 was only ever released in Japan, and while we have our fingers crossed for an official English localisation one day, unfortunately, it's only currently available in Japanese in an official capacity.

How am I able to play Mother 3 if I don't have a Japanese Nintendo Switch Online subscription?

Nintendo doesn't region-lock its Switch eShops and doesn't care what region your NSO subscription is tied to — only that you have one.

This means that you're able to access other regions' eShops and download software. If you have the ability to add funds in the appropriate currency (either via direct purchase with a credit card registered in that country or through region-specific eShop credit purchased from a third party like Play-Asia or Amazon Japan), you can buy games on foreign eShops just as you would on your own region's store.

Nintendo's retro game apps are free to download, and the check for an active Switch Online subscription occurs only when you start the software and then periodically (every two weeks, we believe).

Again, as long as one account on your Switch has an active NSO Expansion Pack subscription, you'll be able to access the apps and play the games (on that Switch).

What is Mother 3?

As we mentioned at the top, Mother 3 is the third entry in the Mother trilogy.

This RPG series is known as EarthBound in the West, where the second game (EarthBound) was released late in the Super NES' lifecycle. Over the years its status as a cult classic grew, and Nintendo released EarthBound Beginnings — a fully localised version of the original Famciom Mother which was completed but never published — on Wii U Virtual Console in 2015.

Both EarthBound Beginnings and EarthBound are available to play via Nintendo Switch Online.

Mother 3 began life as a Nintendo 64 game before transferring to Game Boy Advance.

When did Mother 3 come out?

Mother 3 launched on 20th April 2006 in Japan.

Why is Mother 3 not localised?

Mother 3 launched at the very end of the Game Boy Advance's lifecycle — the Nintendo DS had launched in 2004, and despite having backwards compatibility, Nintendo of America's president at that time, Reggie Fils-Aimé, told Bloomberg in 2022 that releasing a GBA game in 2006 "just didn't make business sense" for the North American market.

An excellent fan translation does exist, although it's not officially endorsed by Nintendo.

Why do people love EarthBound so much?

It's a heartwarming series from Shigesato Itoi that looks at North American culture through a Japanese lens while also tapping into a Stand By Me / Goonies-style coming-of-age vibe that's as relevant in Japan as in the US and elsewhere. It also has aliens and dogs and some excellent music.

Check out Zion's brilliant documentary video on the series (and, specifically, EarthBound) for a taste of the passion the Mother series inspires.

That's all for our Mother 3 Switch guide — hopefully you've found it useful.

