Nintendo is working on a new Switch 2 revision to comply with European Union rules around the ability for owners to replace batteries in consumer electronics themselves, according to a new report from Nikkei.

The Japanese outlet reports that this move is specifically targeted at the European market, although "Nintendo may also implement similar policies in Japan and the United States if consumer awareness of the right to repair increases".

With past Nintendo handhelds, it has been possible to easily access and replace batteries. However, both Switch 1 and 2 have batteries housed within the consoles' shells and aren't replaceable without opening the system with specialised tools. Likewise with the Switch 2 Pro Controller, which teardown site iFixit called a "p*ss-poor excuse" for a controller, highlighting how its battery isn't user-replaceable. We've reached out to Nintendo for comment.

In 2022, new EU rules forcing manufacturers to standardise phone chargers led to Apple abandoning its Lightning power connectors in favour of USB-C for iPhones sold in the region. Multiple hardware versions for different territories are typically deemed impractical, and all new iPhones sold globally now have a USB-C port.

It's unclear whether the Switch 2 revision would be labelled as a new version of the console, or if it would be a 'silent' revision similar to the Switch 1 which launched in 2019 offering improved battery life and closing a security hole in the original Switch's Nvidia chipset. We'll let you know as soon as we hear more.