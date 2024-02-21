Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's the news that Mother fans have waited for for years, and as revealed in the Japanese version of today's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Mother 3 is coming to Switch. HOWEVER, the game didn't feature in the Western version of the Nintendo Direct, so it appears to be a Japan-only release right now.

The 2006 Game Boy Advance title never got released in the West, and while a brilliant fan translation exists, fans of the series and this Brownie Brown and HAL Laboratory-developed third entry have longed for an official release for years now.

If you have a Japanese Nintendo Account, you will be able to access the game, of course. You'll just need to be able to read Japanese to understand it.

The game is scheduled to drop on Nintendo's subscription service in 2024. We'll keep you updated as to the exact date as soon as we know.

You can see the reveal in the trailer at the top of the page or as part of the time-stamped video of the Japanese broadcast below.