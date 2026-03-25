But what did other outlets think? Let's start at the very top, with Metro giving the game the full 10/10, praising the base game the most, but also highlighting the new additions, particularly the single-player content:

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder has always been one of the best games on Switch 1 and this makes it very slightly better. Like the other Switch 2 Edition games, the improvements are mild, but we can’t criticise Nintendo for finding it difficult to improve on the original game."

Heading over to Game Informer and the lovely Brian Shea, who was a big fan of the Switch release, scored the Switch 2 Edition a 9.25/10, who felt like the multiplayer games "[carry] forward the already-strong local multiplayer options available in the base game":

"If you played Super Mario Bros. Wonder back in 2023, Meetup in Bellabel Park provides ample reason to return. However, if you haven't yet played through Mario's latest 2D adventure, this package is the best way to experience my favorite 2D Mario game in many years."

The Sixth Axis' Steve C was similarly positive in his 9/10 review, singling out the new single-player content but emphasising that the multiplayer content is the real draw:

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is a great upgrade to the original game if you’re going to take advantage of the multiplayer modes, but it is far less essential if you’re mostly a solo player."

Coming down a notch, IGN's very own Logan Plant scored Meetup in Bellabel Park an 8/10, with the tagline "The new standard for Nintendo Switch 2 Editions". High praise!

"It feels like Nintendo heard the complaints about Wonder’s lacking boss battles and decided to go harder than ever before, as I think this is the best lineup of bosses in any 2D Mario game."

Lastly, Steve Watts at GameSpot fell on the same side of the fence as us, scoring the upgrade a 7/10, praising the multiplayer for catering to different skill levels, but really only recommending it if you have plenty of Mario fans in your life:

"[Single-player additions] are all nice to have, but they don't offer a lot of playtime in isolation. For those of us who have a household full of Mario fans to play with, or if you want to go online, it's a rollicking good time full of chaotic multiplayer action."

Right now, Super Mario Bros. Wonder's Nintendo Switch 2 Edition sits at a rather favourable average of 86 on Metacritic (from 41 reviews, 37 scored). So even if we were less than impressed with the additions, there are definitely reasons you might want to pick it up. Especially if you missed out on the Switch 1 release.

Will you be getting *deep breath* Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park when arrives tomorrow, 26th March 2026? Jump down to the comments and let us know.