22nd March 2026 marked the 30th anniversary of the Japanese launch of Resident Evil — or Biohazard — on PlayStation. To celebrate, we'll be publishing various articles this week focused on Capcom's quintessential survival horror series.

After three full decades of Capcom cooking up brown-trouser-inducing undead encounters in mansions, police stations, military installations, rustic European villages, and elsewhere, we've stepped into the shoes of many different characters, most of whom have become video game icons since the RE series began in 1996.

Whether you played them for the entire game or took control for just tiny sections, almost all of them have gained a special place in our hearts as we survived the horrors unleashed by Umbrella Corp. and its assorted viruses. Today, we want to find out which RE playable character is your absolute favourite.

Before we remind ourselves of their faces, some ground rules. We're focusing today on people from the mainline games, so you won't find characters playable only in spin-offs. (Sorry, Barry.) Likewise, we're sticking to the campaigns and related story content, so no Mercenaries-only characters, either. (Sorry, Albert.) Beyond that, if they were controllable during a narrative segment, however briefly, you'll find them below.

So, let's take a walk down memory lane in roughly chronological order, shall we? We've included the first mainline game each character is playable in, plus an amusing quote (well, we were amused, at least). We begin with one half of the Redfield duo...

Chris Redfield

First playable in: Resident Evil

A man of many talents and several faces, Chris was there from the very beginning in the S.T.A.R.S. team that visited the Spencer Mansion back in 1996.

"You're pitiful. This is your saviour? You say this failure is your saviour?"

Jill Valentine

First playable in: Resident Evil

The other side of the playable character coin in RE1, Jill would make a memorable return in RE3, stalked by Nemesis through the streets of Raccoon. Does anyone call it just 'Raccoon'? If not, they should do.

"Well, he was talking about the world's most powerful biological weapon, called Tyrant or something, I think."

Leon S. Kennedy

First playable in: Resident Evil 2

After his RE2 debut, Leon Scott Kennedy would go on to star in 4, 6, and Re9uiem (hmm, yeah, pretending the 'q' is a 9 is a stretch, Capcom).

"Claire! Claire! Wait, wait! Man, why doesn't anyone ever listen to me?"

Claire Redfield

First playable in: Resident Evil 2

The other half of the Redfield clan, Claire would team up with her brother in Code Veronica.

"Don't shoot! I'm a human."

Carlos Oliveira

First playable in: Resident Evil 3

Muscling in on Jill's game, Carlos gave the S.T.A.R.S vet a helping hand in RE3.

"I'm not a zombie. My name's Carlos, corporal of Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Force."

Ada Wong

First playable in: Resident Evil 2

Smooth operator and espionage extraordinaire, Wong debuted in RE2 but was only playable very briefly in Leon's branch. Her first major playable role came in RE4 with the Separate Ways bonus section added to the PS2 version.

Ah, Ada. We can hear the sound of your laugh through the wall... as you mow down zombies.

"Leon, it's over. Just let me go."

Ashley Graham

First playable in: Resident Evil 4

The president's daughter might not be the first character you'd call on when faced with a horde of Ganados advancing on your position, but she can hide in a bin with the best of 'em. We're hoping she'll get to ditch the damsel-in-distress role in a future instalment.

"Hey, what are you looking at!?"

Rebecca Chambers

First playable in: Resident Evil

Technically, Rebecca is playable in the original RE in certain scenarios if you're playing as Chris, although her team-up in RE0 with the next character on our list was her main starring role in the series...

"My first mission and I've already disobeyed orders. So much for my great law enforcement career."

Billy Coen

First playable in: Resident Evil 0

With only one series appearance to his name so far, we wonder if convict Billy might reappear in future entries.

"If you haven't noticed there are some pretty freaked out things on this train and I for one want to get out of here."

Sheva Alomar

First playable in: Resident Evil 5

Another one-and-done character at the time of writing. As with Billy, we'd like to see what Sheva's been up to since 2009, back when she teamed up with Chris and finally took down [REDACTED] once and for all (surely?).

"We're partners, to the end."

Jake Muller

First playable in: Resident Evil 6

Jake has the misfortune of starring in the least-revered entry in the series, but his place in the RE pantheon is secure, if only as the son of Albert Wesker. Maybe one day we'll see him in a more celebrated game.

"I'm not one of those roided-out freaks, you morons!"

Sherry Birkin

First playable in: Resident Evil 2

Technically playable, briefly, in RE2, it was RE6 where Sherry, daughter of William and Annette, got her first starring role. As with Jake, the parental baggage here is heavy.

"Leon's not just anyone. He saved my life back in Raccoon City."

Helena Harper

First playable in: Resident Evil 6

A Secret Service agent with a sister whose name was Deborah (it never suited her), RE6 went out of its way to introduce new playable characters, and Helena is another protagonist we've yet to see return.

"You're not entirely sane, are you?"

Piers Nivans

First playable in: Resident Evil 6

The last of RE6's one-game wonders, Piers is a little different to most other characters here, as he gets augmented abilities thanks to a little C-virus mutation. Larvely.

"You can't imagine my delight at having to escort your ass outta here."

Ethan Winters

First playable in: Resident Evil 7

Speaking of augmented abilities, Ethan's pretty handy, too.

Winters spanned REs 7 and 8, and is the only faceless person in the character lineup. You can technically see his face in RE8 if you're quick, but he's much more interesting if you focus on his hands and imagine he looks like...well, someone interesting.

"Man, screw this castle!"

Grace Ashcroft

First playable in: Resident Evil 9

And finally, the latest protagonist to join the RE ranks. FBI agent Grace has taken some stick for being a "scaredy cat", but frankly, we can't all be as jaded and immune to the survival horrors as a Leon or a Chris, can we? We think she handles it all remarkably well.

*heavy breathing* "The hell?" * heavy breathing*

And there you have it! Let us know which of the characters above are your absolute favourites in the poll below, and scooch on down to the comments if you want to elucidate, or if — horror of horrors — we've gone and forgotten someone!