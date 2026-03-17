Update [ ]:

You might remember last week when we covered the announcement that The Pokémon Company was teaming up with Grind for a range of 'mon-themed coffee goods. Well, the collection is now live, and it'll come as no surprise that it's very cute indeed.

To be clear, there's nothing Pokémon-flavoured here — that would bring up all kinds of questions — but rather, it's a collection of items for coffee drinkers out there who like to wear their Poké passions on their sleeve (literally, in one instance).

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So, what's included? The good folk over at Grind were kind enough to send us one of the Pokémon coffee tins (in the pale blue Pikachu design, natch) and the embroidered Mew cap — which, yes, will be a mainstay of our summer wardrobe.

The collection also includes two other tins featuring Eevee and Mew, which come bundled with a bag of Grind coffee of your choosing, an adorable Eevee reusable coffee cup, and a Pikachu and Eevee t-shirt, perfect for... drinking your coffee in? Whatever, it's cute!

You can pick up all of the above from the Grind website right now. The tins will set you back £14.95, the cap £20, and the t-shirt and cup are listed at £24.95. Alternatively, you can nab all three tins (and included coffee bags) for £44.85, or the whole damn collection for £94.85.

Cheers, everyone!

Original Story: The Pokémon Company is no stranger to a collaboration, and its upcoming crossover is for all those who assumed Minccino can come in a Grande size with cream and syrup.

That's right, Pokémon is teaming up with coffee brand Grind on a new range of products. The collection will consist of "drinks inspired" by the world of 'mon — best not to think too deeply about that one — as well as other goodies.

Honestly, we're still not completely sure what, exactly, the collaboration will entail at the moment. What we do know is that it will arrive in Grind stores from 24th March, and there's even a special launch party in London to mark the occasion (tickets for which are already sold out, naturally).

We love Pokémon, and we love coffee, so what's not to like about this one? Hey, it's finally a crossover that Detective Pikachu can get behind.